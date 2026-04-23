The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will intensify campaigning for the second phase of the two-phase assembly elections in West Bengal, where the party is locked in a fierce electoral contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). To sway the voters of the 142 assembly out of 294 seats that will vote on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold multiple rallies across the state starting Thursday, even as the first round of polling on 152 seats is scheduled to take place. Union home minister Amit Shah along with several national and state BJP leaders will also participate in a series of upcoming rallies and roadshows. BJP to intensify efforts for remaining 142 seats

Although BJP is relying heavily on the Modi and Shah to galvanise the cadre and the electorate, the party has chosen to keep the focus on state leaders who have been addressing public rallies and roadshows. The party’s election campaign too has been drawn with an eye on hyperlocal issues that have better resonance on the ground.

According to a person aware of the details, the party has chosen an extensive ground campaign, which meant, the leaders needed to be fluent in the language and familiar with the ground.

“This time it is the state leaders who are at the centrestage, from rallies to addressing press meets. These leaders are familiar with the issues on the ground that matter the most to people. National leaders fluent in Bangla were also roped in such as former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb and former minister Smriti Irani…” said a party functionary.

The PM has already addressed over half a dozen big rallies, the first being on April 5 when he addressed the crowds in Cooch Behar followed by rallies in Haldia, Asansol, and Suri. On April 19, he addressed four public rallies in a single day covering Jhargram, Purulia, Bishnupur, and Medinipur. The final tally of his rallies (till April 26) is expected to cross a dozen.

When asked whether the number of rallies by national leaders including the PM have been fewer than the last election, a second party leader said the comparisons are not an accurate measure. “During the last election, by the second phase the pandemic wreaked havoc and the rallies had to be limited,” he said.

The party’s advertisements and campaign speeches have also been designed to address local issues. “For instance in Sundarbans the problems faced by the residents are far different from the ones in Asansol or Kolkata. We have drafted a specific plan for regions and a larger plan for the state…so, illegal settlement and border fencing are a pan state issue, but in the tribal areas, such as Junglemahal, there is a specific mention of violence and coercion to convert,” said the functionary quoted above.

The functionary said it is for the first time that the party has chosen to address regional concerns. “We have promised ₹3,000 for every woman and unemployed graduates, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and the promise to detect, delete, and deport all illegal immigrants,” the functionary said.

Shah, who is stationed in Bengal and overseeing the elections with his trusted election manager, union minister Bhupender Yadav, has given explicit instructions to the cadre to focus on countering the TMC’s narrative against SIR.

“There were lakhs of dead people who still existed on the electoral rolls..yet the TMC has created a fake narrative that eligible voters have been dropped. Our cadre has also been instructed to focus on exposing the administrative lapses, corruption and other-everyday issues that people face with the assurance that once the BJP comes to power, there will be no violence or retribution, and we will ensure good governance and accountability,” said the functionary.