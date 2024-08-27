BJP to launch membership drive next week

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Monday next launch a fresh membership drive with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to get the certificate for the renewal of his membership from the party president Jagat Prakash Nadda. The BJP this month set a target of enrolling at least 100 million new members. (X)

Vinod Tawde, a BJP national general secretary, cited the party’s Constitution and said existing members need to renew their membership when a new drive for it is carried out. Tawde said the Constitution says that a membership drive has to be carried out every five to six years.

The BJP this month set a target of enrolling at least 100 million new members across the country except in the election-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. The drive will be held in phases from September 2 to November 10. Tawde said individuals can sign up through a missed call, or on the party’s website or other digital platforms.

About 110 million people signed up as BJP members in 2014 and about 70 million in 2019 when the membership drive was opened for a limited period.