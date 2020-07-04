e-paper
Home / India News / BJP units to present Covid work before PM Modi

BJP units to present Covid work before PM Modi

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said on Friday said that party units will put out the details of the work, such as, supply of cooked food and ration, masks and sanitisers during the lockdown that was imposed to check the spread of the virus in March.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 03:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BJP has also been organising virtual rallies to highlight the achievements of the government’s first year in office during the second term at the Centre.
The BJP has also been organising virtual rallies to highlight the achievements of the government’s first year in office during the second term at the Centre.(Reuters file photo)
         

On Saturday, each state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a presentation before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their initiatives in line with the government’s gareeb kalyan schemes for those in need in the aftermath of the corona pandemic.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said on Friday said that party units will put out the details of the work, such as, supply of cooked food and ration, masks and sanitisers during the lockdown that was imposed to check the spread of the virus in March.

“The party provided food to 22 crore people during the lockdown, and distributed 80 lakh sanitisers and 2.5 crore face covers,” he said, addressing the media.

Apart from PM Modi, the digital presentation will also be attended by party president J P Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

The party has also been organising virtual rallies to highlight the achievements of the government's first year in office during the second term at the Centre.

“The party organised over 61 virtual rallies to mark the first anniversary, and 11.49 crore people attended them. Party workers contacted over 5.41 crore people through door-to-door contact programmes,” he said.

To a separate question on PM Modi’s visit to Ladakh and the situation there, Singh said people have faith in the Prime Minister’s leadership, and that he has already made it clear that those eyeing India’s territory will be given a befitting reply.

The BJP leader also dismissed allegations that law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh had deteriorated under the Yogi Adityanath government.

“During the Samajwadi Party’s regime, those in power were involved in crime. Now the BJP government has gone after criminals,” he said, reacting to SP’s criticism of the Yogi government.

