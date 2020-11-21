BJP victory in Bihar polls approval of PM’s Covid-19 management: JP Nadda

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:08 IST

The BJP’s victory in the Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in other states is a stamp by the public on “successful” Covid management by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at Bilaspur’s Lehnu on Saturday.

The BJP president is on a two-day visit to his home state.

Recounting various steps taken by Centre to tackle coronavirus, Nadda said the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations have praised Modi for it. Later, Nadda along with Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the construction of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district, an official spokesman said.

While holding a meeting with the Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and other senior officers and representatives of the construction company, Nadda said there should be no compromise with construction quality. Nadda expressed satisfaction over the fact that despite the Covid-19 crisis, the construction of AIIMS is likely to be completed by December next year. He stressed that efforts should be made to start MBBS classes this December. It is a matter of proud that 18 doctors from Himachal Pradesh have been selected for this health institute, he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda for approving AIIMS for Himachal Pradesh and making adequate budgetary provision for its construction. He said the institute would prove to be a milestone in strengthening the health services in the state.