'Pits dug up, nothing found': BJP vs Congress in Karnataka over Dharmasthala row

Politics is heating up over allegations of mass burials and disappearances of women in Karnataka's Dharmasthala, with the BJP targeting the Congress-led state government over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, and the state accusing the BJP of politcising the issue. The temple town of Dharmasthala drew focus last month after a former sanitation worker alleged in a police complaint on July 3 that he had buried bodies of multiple women who were allegedly raped and murdered.(HT_PRINT)

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Friday lashed out at Congress, alleging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were running around wearing masks, reportedly alleging that the probe was ordered under pressure from Leftist forces.

"We welcomed the investigation. The Chief Minister imagined that by digging pits, some big scandal would be unearthed. But even after digging 15-16 pits, they found nothing," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Following the complaint, an SIT was formed by the state government for a probe, which included exhumation and sample collection to retrieve skeletal remains, if any. Earlier this week, state home minister G Parameshwara informed the Karnataka Assembly that the excavation and exhumation work was being suspended till forensic analysis was complete.

While BY Vijayendra claims that nothing was found even after multiple pits were dug up, Parameshwara said earlier that skeletal remains were found at two locations and were sent for further probe.

Vijayendra has also accused the state government of not taking action against a propaganda to malign the temple town, and "hurting Hindu religious sentiments".

"For the past 15-20 days, malicious propaganda is being spread on social media against the Dharmasthala temple, yet no inquiry has been initiated. On the other hand, if Hindu activists post anything online, they are arrested within 24 hours," he charged.

Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of trying to politicise the matter, and backed the SIT probe. "BJP is a customer of this. What they are doing is politics. The investigation team, led by senior officer Mohanty, is doing its job neatly," he was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday. SIT chief Pranab Mohanty is overseeing the investigation.

Woman admits to making fake claims

Meanwhile, a woman who earlier claimed that her daughter had gone missing in 2003, a claim that became a flashpoint in the Dharmasthala row, has now retracted the allegation, saying it was fabricated.

“It is not true. There was never any daughter named Ananya Bhat,” the woman, identified as Sujatha Bhat said, saying she made the claims upon being persuaded by two prominent activists in the case.