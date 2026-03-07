BJP will form government in Uttarakhand again in 2027: Amit Shah in Haridwar

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form its government in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive time in 2027. Union home minister Amit Shah receives a warm welcome from Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday. (@pushkardhami X)

Addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to mark four years of the BJP government in the state, he said, “In 2024, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, a feat that had not occurred in six decades. In 2024, a BJP Chief Minister was elected in Odisha. A hat-trick in Haryana, a hat-trick in Maharashtra. In 2025, the AAP party was wiped out in Delhi. A government was formed in Bihar with a two-thirds majority. The BJP flag is flying high in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. In 2026, BJP and NDA governments will be formed in Bengal and Tamil Nadu. But the people of Devbhoomi will have to inaugurate 2027. A BJP government will be formed in Uttarakhand once again,” he said.

Criticising the opposition, he said, “Congress is the party associated with corruption and disorder. It is the same party that once opposed the creation of Uttarakhand. On the other hand, the BJP has deep faith in the Char Dham and has worked to increase the number of Char Dham pilgrims threefold. The BJP has connected every town in Uttarakhand with roads, provided jobs to youth without ‘kharchi’ or ‘parchi’, implemented the Uniform Civil Code, and is taking action to identify and remove infiltrators. Uttarakhand has to choose between these two parties.”

“Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress has completely fragmented. The party cannot ensure the development of Devbhoomi. The state will go to polls again in 2027. Over the past nine years, our two chief ministers have served Uttarakhand with full dedication. Give the BJP a third opportunity, and we will work to make Uttarakhand the number one among smaller states,” he added.

He said that the Modi government allocated multiple times more funds to Uttarakhand between 2014 and 2024 than what the Congress government provided during its tenure from 2004 to 2014. “The ₹12,000-crore, 900-km Char Dham project was taken up, along with the ₹8,000-crore Delhi–Dehradun economic corridor. Development is reflected in a state’s budget: between 2009 and 2014, Uttarakhand’s average budget was about ₹18,700 crore, and it has now increased several times over, showing how far the state has progressed. Railway projects worth ₹26,000 crore have been approved, several helipads have been built, and the Dehradun airport has been modernised. Significant work has also been done in agriculture and fisheries. In 2014, Uttarakhand’s per capita income was ₹1.25 lakh, and it has risen to ₹2.60 lakh in nine years.”

People from the state had fought for statehood, and Congress and Samajwadi parties carried out such repression against the youth of Uttarakhand that it was unbearable, and many youth made the ultimate sacrifice... it was then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who formed Uttarakhand, he added.

He said the state witnessed rapid development during nine years of BJP rule. “These nine years have been years of development for Uttarakhand, and over the past four years, CM Dhami (Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami) has addressed problems one by one and worked constructively to resolve them, which is why the state is progressing at a rapid pace.”

“1,900 youths got jobs as police constables. I sincerely want to ask: if there had been a Congress government, would they have received these jobs? Earlier, one needed a recommendation slip and had to spend money. Now there is no recommendation and no bribery. Even the son of an elderly mother living in the hills can secure a job without any recommendation. This is what good governance means. The anti-copying law introduced by Dhami ji has brought transparency to government recruitment, and it is because of this that such opportunities have become possible,” he said.

He added that the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state will help address the problem of demographic change. “Dhami ji introduced the UCC in Uttarakhand, and I want to congratulate him for it. Regardless of a citizen’s religion, everyone will now be governed by the same law. Uttarakhand has become the state to implement the UCC in the country. It will also help address the unnatural growth in demography,” he said.

“About 200 people who came from Pakistan and Afghanistan were granted citizenship here today. When I introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress, SP, BSP, Mamata Banerjee, and DMK created an uproar in Parliament. I want to say again that Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain refugees who came here have the same rights in this country as anyone else. They suffered persecution and came to India to protect their faith, families, and dignity. Despite opposition from Rahul Gandhi, we will ensure they receive citizenship,” he said.

“The Modi government completed several long-pending tasks linked to our culture, including the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of the CAA, and construction of the grand Ram temple after centuries of wait. Major redevelopment works have also been carried out at Kedarnath and Badrinath, along with projects such as Mahakal Lok and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,” he said, adding that Congress, however, is focused on “protecting infiltrators.”

In Uttarakhand, the Dhami government has removed over 10,000 encroachments and will continue to identify and act against infiltrators, he said. “The Election Commission is also purifying the voter list, and those who are not Indian citizens should not remain on the electoral rolls. A clean voter list is essential to safeguard democracy,” he added.