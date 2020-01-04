BJP will not go back an inch on CAA, says Shah

india

Jodhpur/New Delhi Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday the Centre will not change its stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, also called CAA, despite a “misinformation campaign” by the Opposition, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held rallies in support of the new law.

Protests have continued across the country since Parliament approved the new law that proposes to ease citizenship for minorities from three Muslim-majority countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The protests, which turned into violent clashes with the police at several places including Delhi, allege that the law is divisive.

In Jodhpur, the home minister launched an “awareness programme” over the law on Friday and said the Congress was misleading Muslims. He challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a discussion “if he had read the law.” The BJP president said his party will conduct 500 rallies across the country beginning Saturday to reach out to 30 million people.

“Let all these parties come together. The Bharatiya Janata Party is not going back an inch on the CAA,” Shah said at a gathering in Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s constituency.

The Rajasthan CM hit back at the BJP, saying it should shun arrogance and go for a rethink on the amended citizenship act. “When the whole country is opposing it, then the BJP-led Centre should leave behind its arrogance and rethink,” Gehlot said, alleging that the BJP was still “adamant” on implementing the Act despite opposition from nine states over the law that was based on religion.

Countering the Opposition’s allegation, Shah said the “the law is not against the minorities”. “There is no provision in the Citizenship Amendment Act to take anyone’s citizenship away but it is a law to grant citizenship,” he added.

“We have not kept out any religion. We are giving citizenship to minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan whether they are Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi or Christian,” he said. “Rahul baba if you have read the law come anywhere for a discussion (charcha). If you haven’t read it, I will get it translated into Italian,” Shah said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has protected the human rights human rights and honour of millions of refugees who came to India.

The Prime Minister on Monday led the ruling BJP’s outreach on dispelling the confusion around CAA, promoting a video on the legislation by guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and asked people not to fall for “misinformation by vested interest groups”.

The video and the PM’s tweet were part of the BJP and government’s outreach programme to counter protests against CAA. The law fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim religious minorities from three of India’s Muslim-majority neighbours. People protesting against it believe it is exclusionary; others, especially in the North-east, where locals have traditionally been opposed to outsiders, fear that it could result in the legitimising of many of these outsiders.

BJP national working president JP Nadda on Friday launched Goa’s first major pro-CAA rally in the state capital. Thousands of BJP workers from several constituencies, mostly from North Goa arrived in the state capital to participate in the rally.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the government’s next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they will not be able to secure citizenship under the new law.

He demanded a probe into how the Rohingyas reached and settled down in the northern-most belt of Jammu after passing through several states from West Bengal.

“The CAA has been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed (by Parliament). There are no ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’, by implementation (of the CAA in Jammu and Kashmir), what would happen here is that the next move would be in relation to (the deportation) of Rohingyas,” Singh said.

