‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:02 IST

On his first visit to Bihar after assuming charge as the BJP election in-charge in Bihar, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is not a poll issue, but his party “would not rest till Rajput gets justice”.

“The way Sushant’s case was going on, no one thought of justice. This is not an election issue, this is a common man’s issue. The BJP will not remain silent till justice is done,” he said.

Fadnavis said there was no difference in the NDA over seat adjustment for the forthcoming assembly elections.

“LJP is with the NDA and all three allies will contest elections together,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan had said he will stand firmly with whatever decision his son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan takes on the party’s ties. BJP sources said Chirag was scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.

Fadnavis said, “Every party in alliance has its own requirement. This doesn’t mean that a party is parting ways”.

Later in the evening, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived on a two-day visit to the state and held a meeting of the party’s election coordination committee which was attended by BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, union minister Nityanand Rai and others.

On Saturday, Nadda will be visiting Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. He is also scheduled to hold BJP’s core committee meeting.