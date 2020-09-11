e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis

‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis

“This is not an election issue, this is a common man’s issue. The BJP will not remain silent till justice is done,” Fadnavis said.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:02 IST
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Patna
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference at Hotel Chanakya in Patna, Bihar on September 11, 2020.
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bihar BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference at Hotel Chanakya in Patna, Bihar on September 11, 2020. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

On his first visit to Bihar after assuming charge as the BJP election in-charge in Bihar, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is not a poll issue, but his party “would not rest till Rajput gets justice”.

“The way Sushant’s case was going on, no one thought of justice. This is not an election issue, this is a common man’s issue. The BJP will not remain silent till justice is done,” he said.

Fadnavis said there was no difference in the NDA over seat adjustment for the forthcoming assembly elections.

“LJP is with the NDA and all three allies will contest elections together,” he said.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty being kept in jail cell without bed, pillow or fan: Report

Earlier in the day, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan had said he will stand firmly with whatever decision his son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan takes on the party’s ties. BJP sources said Chirag was scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.

Fadnavis said, “Every party in alliance has its own requirement. This doesn’t mean that a party is parting ways”.

Later in the evening, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived on a two-day visit to the state and held a meeting of the party’s election coordination committee which was attended by BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, union minister Nityanand Rai and others.

On Saturday, Nadda will be visiting Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. He is also scheduled to hold BJP’s core committee meeting.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
I will come on your show and take Covid vaccine: Ivanka Trump accepts TV host’s challenge
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Covid vaccine trial stopped after volunteer shows neurological symptoms: AstraZeneca
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In