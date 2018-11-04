BJP worker shot at, throat slit with sword in Rajasthan

A 42-year-old man was allegedly murdered in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Samrath Kumawat, who the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said was “a worker of the party” at Kadiyawad village in Pratapgarh district on Saturday, police said.

According to locals, three bike-borne youngsters attacked Kumawat with a sword on his neck and then fired three bullets at him in Kadiyawad village, and then fled the spot, said Shaitan Singh, circle officer, Pratapgrah, adding that more details would be revealed later.

Former state chief minister and Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident.

In a tweet, he said, “I condemn the brutal killing of BJP’s Samrath Kumawat in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. Perpetrators of such heinous crime must be severely punished. Pathetic condition of Law and order in state is a matter of grave concern.”

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 08:18 IST