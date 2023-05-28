'BJP-RSS lies exposed': Kharge on new parliament inauguration, wrestlers protest

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of new parliament. Kharge tweeted in Hindi, “The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force… The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country - Democracy, Nationalism and Save the Daughter.” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.(ANI)

"Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public," Kharge said.

Kharge's tweet comes after the grapplers were detained by the Delhi police for “violating the law and order” in the country. The wrestlers reportedly breached the cordon laid by the police and tried moving towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's “Mahapanchayat.”

The Congress earlier trained guns at the Centre for “taking away” the right of the President to inaugurate the Parliament. Congress, along with 19 other opposition parties, took the decision to boycott the inauguration.

In a joint statement issued the parties declared, “The President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of the Parliament. She summons, prorogues, and addresses the Parliament… In short, the Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution.”