BJP’s Anand Mishra leading, INC and BSP candidates trailing behind in Buxar

Former IPS officer Anand Mishra, contesting the Bihar assembly elections 2025 from the Buxar seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is leading with 14122 (+ 9318) votes. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari of INC and Abhimnyu Maury of BSP are trailing behind. Anand Mishra, son of Param Hans Mishra, previously served as president of the Youth Wing in Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP.(ANI)

The first phase of the two-phased Bihar polls took place on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11.

Who is Anand Mishra

Anand Mishra, son of Param Hans Mishra, previously served as president of the Youth Wing in Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP. The 44-year-old former IPS officer, Mishra has been active in political outreach initiatives since his entry into public life.His shift from Jan Suraaj to the BJP marks a key development in the contest for the Buxar seat.

Who is Tathagat Harsh Vardhan

The Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Tathagat Harsh Vardhan, 50, as its candidate from Buxar. He is the son of former Union minister KK Tiwary, who was elected from the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in 1980 and 1984 and served in the Rajiv Gandhi government. Vardhan’s candidature brings a legacy element to the contest, setting up a high-profile electoral battle in the region.

About Buxar constituency

In the 2020 assembly elections, the contest in Buxar was primarily between the BJP and the Congress. Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari won the seat by defeating BJP’s Parshuram Chaubey with a narrow margin of 3,892 votes. The upcoming 2025 polls are expected to see a close fight again, with both national and regional parties eyeing the politically significant constituency.