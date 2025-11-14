Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
BJP’s Anand Mishra leading, INC and BSP candidates trailing behind in Buxar

ByPriyanshu Priya
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 11:33 am IST

Ex-IPS officer Anand Mishra(BJP) is leading. INC and BSP candidates are trailing behind. 

Former IPS officer Anand Mishra, contesting the Bihar assembly elections 2025 from the Buxar seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is leading with 14122 (+ 9318) votes. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari of INC and Abhimnyu Maury of BSP are trailing behind.

Anand Mishra, son of Param Hans Mishra, previously served as president of the Youth Wing in Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP.(ANI)

The first phase of the two-phased Bihar polls took place on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11.

Who is Anand Mishra

Anand Mishra, son of Param Hans Mishra, previously served as president of the Youth Wing in Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP. The 44-year-old former IPS officer, Mishra has been active in political outreach initiatives since his entry into public life.His shift from Jan Suraaj to the BJP marks a key development in the contest for the Buxar seat.

Who is Tathagat Harsh Vardhan

The Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Tathagat Harsh Vardhan, 50, as its candidate from Buxar. He is the son of former Union minister KK Tiwary, who was elected from the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in 1980 and 1984 and served in the Rajiv Gandhi government. Vardhan’s candidature brings a legacy element to the contest, setting up a high-profile electoral battle in the region.

About Buxar constituency

In the 2020 assembly elections, the contest in Buxar was primarily between the BJP and the Congress. Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tiwari won the seat by defeating BJP’s Parshuram Chaubey with a narrow margin of 3,892 votes. The upcoming 2025 polls are expected to see a close fight again, with both national and regional parties eyeing the politically significant constituency.

AI Summary AI Summary

Former IPS officer Anand Mishra is leading the Bihar assembly elections 2025 from the Buxar seat with 14,122 votes on a BJP ticket, outpacing INC's Sanjay Kumar Tiwari and BSP's Abhimnyu Maury. The first phase of voting occurred on November 6, with a second phase on November 11. Mishra, previously with Jan Suraaj Party, brings significant political experience to the contest.