BJP's Babulal Marandi leading against JMM's Nijamuddin Ansari from Dhanwar seat

In the early trends of Jharkhand assembly election vote counting on Saturday, BJP President Babulal Marandi is leading against JMM's Nijamuddin Ansari from the Dhanwar seat. Jharkhand BJP president and party candidate Babulal Marandi in Giridih. (PTI Photo)

The political fortune of key leaders in Jharkhand including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP President Babulal Marandi will be decided on Saturday as the election results will be announced today.

A seasoned politician from Jharkhand and BJPs' state unit President Babulal Marandi is contesting from the Dhanwar assembly seat up against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Nijamuddin Ansari. Other candidates in the fray for the seat include BSP's Mukesh Kumar Verma and BMP's Arbind Paswan among others.

About Babulal Marandi

The head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jharkhand unit, Babulal Marandi was Jharkhand's first chief minister. He was appointed as the state BJP chief in July last year and hence the responsibility to bring the BJP to power lies with him.

Marandi served as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the Jharkhand assembly from February 2020 to October 2023, until Amar Kumar Bauri was appointed as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Marandi was earlier a part of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), which ultimately merged with the BJP in February 2020

JMM's Nijamuddin Ansari up against Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Nijamuddin Ansari is contesting against veteran Babulal Marandi. The candidate stirred massive controversy during his election campaign after a video of him attempting to intimidate a journalist went viral.

Dhanwar assembly constituency

Dhanwar is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. In the 2019 assembly elections, Babulal Marandi, who then associated with the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM(P) won the seat with 52,352 votes, followed by Laxman Prasad Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 34,802 votes and Raj Kumar Yadav from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)L) with 32,245 votes.

In the previous 2014 assembly elections, Raj Kumar Yadav from CPI(ML)L secured victory with 50,634 votes. Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) received 39,922 votes, while Laxman Prasad Singh from BJP obtained 31,659 votes.