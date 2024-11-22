Cong appoints observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand ahead of assembly polls results

The Congress on Friday appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, a day before counting of votes for the assembly elections will take place in these states.



Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge deputed Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and G Parameshwara as party observers for Maharashtra, where voting in 288 constituencies took place on November 20.



"Congress and the INDIA alliance are ready for tomorrow. We will go to Bombay tomorrow. We had received complaints during Haryana (Assembly polls) but we are prepared this time. Let's wait for tomorrow... INDIA alliance will form the government (in Maharashtra)," Gehlot told PTI.



For Jharkhand, Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru have been named observers. Voting in the eastern state took place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.(PTI)

What exit polls predicted?

Most exit polls have predicted victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.



Some pollsters have predicted a neck-and-neck contest in these two states, with an edge to the opposition alliances.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. It is facing a tough battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), comprising of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

“We have expectations (of winning), we have worked, let's see what happens tomorrow, we will get to know tomorrow. Whatever I say now, it will be a speculation,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.



In Jharkhand, the BJP is in alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).



While the JMM-led alliance consists of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).



The NDA has attacked the JMM-led coalition over corruption and infiltration, criticising ruling party leaders, including the chief minister, who is out on bail.