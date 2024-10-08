BJP's Haryana hat-trick: PM Modi likely to address party workers today

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to mark a power hat-trick in Haryana following today's poll results, BJP senior leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a gathering of the party workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address BJP workers at 6 pm today.(PTI)

As per an NDTV report, Modi might deliver a congratulatory address to the BJP workers at the party's national headquarters at 6 pm.

However, the BJP is yet to confirm whether PM Modi, who spearheaded the saffron party's campaign in Haryana, will deliver the address after the announcement of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly election results today.

BJP set to win Haryana for third term

Defying the various exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party had a miraculous recovery after the early trends showed the saffron party trailing by a heavy margin. At the time of writing this story, the BJP was leading in 50 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly as compared to 36 seats for the Congress. The majority mark in the Haryana assembly is 46 seats.

Behind BJP's largest comeback, seems to be the consolidated vote share among non-Jat and non-Muslim votes. Further, the party's strategy to woo non-Jat other backward classes (OBC) voters also appeared to have worked for it.

Despite the reported anti-incumbency against the BJP in Haryana, the Congress failed to check infighting between Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja in check leading to tensions that also appear to have affected the party's performance in the state.

Reports also suggest that on the ground, the age-old party failed to display a united front as the BJP did.

Congress 'pressure' accusation on BJP

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the updation of assembly election results had “slowed down” on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

“Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.