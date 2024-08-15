BJP’s hate-filled politics divided country; oppn oxygen of democracy: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for its “hate-filled politics” that has “divided the country into two parts” and assured that the party will “continue to fight against unemployment, inflation, poverty, corruption, and inequality.” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

Calling the opposition the oxygen of democracy, Kharge said that in the 11th year of the current government, people’s lives are getting worse and the government is “denying pressing problems due to its arrogance.”

Kharge claimed that the country wants freedom from economic inequality and unemployment, and these issues cannot be put on hold indefinitely.

“Today the people of the country want employment for every household and justice for every household—social justice, economic justice, and political justice…The more delay there is in this, the more the problems will increase. This is the 11th year of the Modi government, but instead of getting better, people’s lives are getting worse. People are struggling with unemployment, inflation, and corruption. The government is denying everything due to its arrogance,” he said.

“The opposition is like the oxygen of democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it also raises the issues of the public,” Kharge said.

“As the president of the Congress party, I want to assure all the countrymen that we will continue to fight against unemployment, inflation, poverty, corruption, and inequality. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors,” he added.

In an apparent reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, Kharge said their hate-filled politics has divided the country into two parts.

Kharge said that constitutional and autonomous institutions have been turned into puppets by the government. He pointed out that while the dream of freedom fighters was to maintain unity in diversity, “Some forces are trying to destroy our brotherhood by forcibly imposing their views on the country.”

“Therefore, it is important that all of us remain conscious of the freedom given in the Constitution regarding expression, life, food habits, clothing, method of worship, and freedom to move anywhere,” the Congress chief added.

Kharge, who hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters, referred to the ideals of the freedom struggle and said, “Instead of following the contribution of the revolutionaries and their vision, today’s rulers are promoting divisive thinking.”

“They celebrate ‘Partition Horrors Day’ with the intention of spreading hatred. Those who did not participate in the freedom movement give advice to the Congress Party. They become martyrs by cutting their nails,” Kharge said.