BJP's Nishikant Dubey snubs Pakistan at UN: ‘Killing, maiming Afghan children'

Taking a dig at Pakistan at the United Nations, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday accused it of grave violations under the UN agenda on children and armed conflict (CAAC). BJP MP Nishikant Dubey delivers India's statement on Promotion and Protection of Rights of Children during a session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA. (@IndiaUNNewYork)

Dubey was speaking during a session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the Agenda for the Promotion and Protection of Child Rights where he slammed Pakistan, citing its defeat in Operation Sindoor. He thanked the UN for acknowledging India's initiatives for child welfare, and contrasted them with Pakistan's record, news agency ANI reported

"My delegation thanks the mandate holders for their presentations on the subject of child rights. Creating an enabling environment for the protection and holistic development of children is a matter of national importance. We thank the Special Rapporteur for commending India's efforts in this regard - for example, mentioning initiatives such as the Child Helpline 1098, which provides emergency assistance to children at risk, and the Ujjwala Yojana, which focuses on the prevention, rescue, and rehabilitation of children from trafficking and sexual exploitation," he said.

He described Pakistan as one of the "most serious violators" of the CAAC agenda.

"Pakistan, on the other hand, presents a stark contrast. It is a country that is one of the most serious violators of the CAAC agenda. We strongly condemn their attempt to divert the world's attention from the grave abuses against children within their borders, as evidenced by the Secretary-General's 2025 report on CAAC and the ongoing cross-border terrorism," Dubey said.

Citing the same, he accused Pakistan of being involved in attacks on schools and healthcare workers, particularly in the border region.

"Beyond their borders, the same report detailed attacks by Pakistan on health workers in schools--particularly girls' schools--and incidents along the Afghanistan border where cross-border shelling and airstrikes by Pakistan were directly responsible for the killing and maiming of Afghan children," he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned Operation Sindoor and termed it it a "measured response" to the April 25 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civillians were killed.

"If Operation Sindoor is mentioned, the international community has not forgotten the brutal, targeted attacks carried out by Pakistan-trained terrorists that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025," he said.

He said India's response remained restrained even as Pakistan targeted civilians. "In a considered and balanced response, India exercised its legitimate right to defend its people against terrorism and bring its organizers and perpetrators to justice, carrying out surgical strikes on nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor in May 2025. In contrast, Pakistan deliberately targeted our border villages, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians, including children," he said.

Dubey said Pakistan should "look at itself in the mirror" instead of preaching to others.

"Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, act to protect children within its borders, and stop targeting women and children across its borders," he said.