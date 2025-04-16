BJP's Suvendu Adhikari accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of ‘instigating’ rioters

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with muslim clerics in Kolkata, amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, state Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Wednesday that the CM is "instigating people" to go to Delhi and shut down the national capital. Mamata Banerjee met with muslim clerics in Kolkata, amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act(ANI)

"It was a facilitated meeting. These people are rioters, the ones who did communal clash in Mothabari, they are being uplifted, Mamata Banerjee is instigating them to go to Delhi and shut down Delhi. To go to Delhi, you have to go through Uttar Pradesh. Mamata Banerjee is not in power in Delhi, Bihar and UP," the BJP leader told ANI in Kolkata.

His comments come after the Bengal CM met with prominent muslim clerics and religious leaders from across the state in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Also Read: ‘Why the hurry?’: Mamata slams Centre over Waqf law, calls it against federal structure

Sarcastically urging the Bengal CM to go to Delhi, he mentioned that BJP leaders or allies are incharge of those states, "Nitish Kumar and Yogi Adityanath are there in UP, Bihar, you go."

He also criticised CM Banerjee, questioning the Centre for "failing to secure India's borders, with Adhikari saying that the CM is lying.

"She is putting false allegations, BSF has stopped smuggling, and human trafficking. BSF came on April 11, otherwise the police had gone away and shut the shutter," Adhikari told ANI.

CM Banerjee announced compensation

During the meeting with religious leaders, CM Banerjee had announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest. She also said that she will ask the Chief Secretary to file a report on it.

She also launched an all-out attack on the Centre, accusing it of pushing a divisive agenda and failing to secure India's borders.

The Bengal CM said, "I want to challenge and tell the Government of India - why were you so hurried about the Waqf Amendment? Didn't you know the situation in Bangladesh? Bengal shares a border with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. I will be happy if it brings good to the country. But what is their plan? To engage in riots by using certain agencies that facilitate the movement of people from there?"

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. So far, over 150 people have been arrested, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas. (ANI)