BKU leader Tikait wants vaccine centres, says protest sites are farmers’ homes

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait denied reports that farmer leaders protesting for over five months at various borders in Delhi violated social distancing protocols enforced by the government in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic at an Iftar celebration recently.

“Those who attended the gathering sat at a distance from one another. The government has permitted gatherings of up to 50 people. In this case there were 22-35 people. Nobody shook hands,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was speaking in response to a video of an Iftar party organised by farmers’ leaders doing rounds in social media.

Speaking on the ongoing protests Tikait said that farmers are at their homes. “Farmers are pretty much at their home. Where will we ask them to go? Is Covid-19 spreading from here? We have been living here for the last five months and it is our home now.”

Tikait further said that several farmers are struggling with getting the second dose of the vaccine. The leader added that vaccine officers were requested to camp at the protest sites. Haryana minister Anil Vij said that the government will consult farmer leaders for carrying out vaccinations and tests at protest sites. “Officers of the state health department will meet today (Thursday) with farmers protesting at Haryana borders regarding their testing and vaccination. The department will begin their work if the leaders agree.”

Dr NK Arora, the chairman of National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI), on April 14 said that mass agitations could transform into ‘super spreader’ events, highlighting that the farmers’ agitation should come to a halt. Several experts also attribute the sudden rise in cases to people letting their guard down after winter season when cases reduced and also to religious events and political events like elections.

Farmers have been protesting for the last five months against the he Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and continue to stress that these laws will benefit private companies in the agricultural sector and adversely affect their incomes.