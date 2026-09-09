Black SUV caught on CCTV in focus as police probe possible trafficking of orangutans in Odisha's Balasore

This development comes a day after the five orangutans were rescued from the forest in Odisha.

An investigation has been launched following the rescue of five orangutans from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district. Investigators are reportedly zeroing in on a mysterious black SUV captured on CCTV and spotted by the locals.

How are the rescued orangutans being cared for after their rescue?

How are the rescued orangutans being cared for after their rescue?

Why are orangutans considered critically endangered and not found in India?

Why are orangutans considered critically endangered and not found in India?

What are the key details surrounding the investigation into the orangutans found in Balasore?

What are the key details surrounding the investigation into the orangutans found in Balasore?

STF DIG Vishal Singh noted that the investigation was in the preliminary stage, according to news agency PTI.

"We are at the preliminary stage of investigation and presently collecting data and facts available locally. We are in contact with the central government's IG, wildlife, and seeking to know whether a similar incident had ever happened in any part of the country," Singh said.

Forest officials and local police talked to the locals in order to collect information.

Balasore Divisional Forest Officer Prateek Prakash Indalkar revealed that the villagers first spotted the young animals clinging to trees on Tuesday morning and subsequently alerted the forest department.

Furthermore, the locals have reported spotting a black SUV on a road near the forest on Monday night, the report added.

The vehicle was also seen in the CCTV footage.

According to a local police officer, locating the SUV and its owner could give clues to the appearance of the baby orangutans in the area.

Joint probe, international wildlife smuggling racket A joint probe was launched by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

It is suspected that an international wildlife smuggling racket might be behind the appearance of the orangutans, the report added.