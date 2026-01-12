A self-styled godman has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly selling monitor lizard genitalia online, claiming the protected wildlife parts had “magical powers” to fix relationship problems, officials said on Sunday. B’luru ‘Godman’ held for illegal sale of Monitor Lizard genitalia

The accused, identified as Murthy, 45, was operating from his residence in Nagashettihalli on the outskirts of the city. Investigators said he marketed himself as a spiritual healer and claimed that monitor lizard genitalia could be used for “love attraction, reconciliation between couples, and controlling partners.” Each piece was allegedly sold for ₹10,000, targeting people facing emotional distress, officials said.

“He convinced clients that he could solve love marriage disputes and relationship problems using so-called tantric remedies,” an official associated with the investigation said.

The case surfaced after a wildlife protection NGO received specific intelligence about the illegal online sale of wildlife products. Acting on the information, an NGO member posed as a prospective client and contacted Murthy, citing personal problems. During the interaction, Murthy allegedly displayed wildlife articles and explained their purported “spiritual benefits.”

“He openly showed the wildlife articles and explained how they were used for ‘spiritual benefits.’ That is when the NGO alerted the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence,” a joint director said.

Following the alert, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence conducted a joint operation and arrested Murthy on Friday. During the raid, officials seized 206 monitor lizard genitalia, about 1.5 kilograms of red coral, a tiger skin and several other religious and wildlife-related items.

Confirming the seizure, a senior DRI official said, “This is a serious violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Monitor lizards are protected species, and trading any body part is a punishable offence.”

Investigators said Murthy sourced the wildlife products through contacts linked to the Hakki Pikki community in Tamil Nadu and other regions, and had built a wide network of followers across the country. “Preliminary inquiries suggest that nearly 25,000 people followed him online. Many approached him seeking solutions for love, marriage and personal issues,” an officer said.

Officials also alleged that Murthy sold red coral as a talisman for “luck and prosperity” through social media platforms. Authorities are now examining his financial trail and digital transactions.

“All seized wildlife products have been handed over to the Bannerghatta forest authorities for further examination and documentation,” an official said. Cases have been registered against Murthy under multiple provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and further investigation is underway to identify his suppliers and buyers.