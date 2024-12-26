Menu Explore
BMW, 4 BHK flat for girlfriend in 13,000 salary: Maharashtra govt employee's lavish lifestyle exposed

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2024 07:12 AM IST

The accused, Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar, had allegedly defrauded the government of over ₹21 crore along with other acquaintances, reports said

A contractual Maharashtra government employee with a salary of 13,000 managed to defraud of crores the department he worked for and was caught after getting attention for his luxury car, gifting a 4 BHK flat to his girlfriend and commissioning diamond-studded glasses, reports claimed.

The accused, with the help of his acquaintances, allegedly swindled the amount from the departmental sports complex administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through internet banking. (Pixabay/representative)

Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar had allegedly defrauded the government of over 21 crore along with other acquaintances, News18 reported, which added that his colleagues were puzzled noticing his extravagant lifestyle while working for a salary of 13,000.

Kshirsagar, with the help of his acquaintances, allegedly swindled the amount from the departmental sports complex administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through Internet banking.

One of the accused purchased a BMW car, a bike from the same brand, and a 4 BHK flat opposite the airport for his girlfriend, the report said, adding that he had even commissioned diamond-studded glasses from a renowned city jeweller.

What probe revealed

The investigation also revealed that the husband of another female contract worker involved in the scheme had purchased an SUV worth 35 lakhs. Preliminary findings cited in the report indicate that the prime accused, Harsh Kumar Anil Kshirsagar, has absconded with the SUV.

The accused carried out the by opening an account in the name of the sports complex at the Indian Bank, intended for government funds.

Transactions required cheques signed by the deputy sports director, however, Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar along with the other two contract employees Yashoda Shetty and her husband BK Jeevan allegedly fabricated documents to provide the bank.

The accused allegedly transferred funds to their accounts after activating Internet banking facilities using the forged documents. The fraudulent activities went on for six months before the departmental deputy director detected them.

A statement by the police is awaited in the matter.

