BMW crash: Father, driver sent to custody for helping suspect Mihir Shah flee

BMW crash: A Metropolitan Magistrate court in Dadar Sewri has sent Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah to 14-day judicial custody and his driver, Rajrushi Bidawat, to one day in police custody. They were arrested for aiding Mihir Shah, who was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Worli that resulted in a woman's death, in fleeing from the scene. Mumbai: A damaged BMW car, which was allegedly involved in an accident that killed a woman, parked at Worli Police Station, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (PTI)

A woman died on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area when her two-wheeler was hit by a BMW, police said. The car was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a leader from CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, who is still at large. Shah and Bidawat were returning home from a long drive at Marine Drive.

Father made several calls to Mihir Shah after accident

Worli Police said on Monday that Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, the accused in a hit-and-run case that killed a woman, made several calls to his 24-year-old son after the accident.

Before the incident, Mihir had been partying at a pub in Juhu with friends. Police have taken statements from three friends who were with him that night.

Mumbai Police has formed 14 teams to find Mihir Shah, who has been absconding since the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli. A lookout notice has been issued for Mihir, who is currently absconding.

How a BMW Killed a Woman in Worli

Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was riding with her husband Pradip on Annie Besant Road when the driver of a luxury car lost control around 5:30 am, according to Worli police.

Kaveri fell onto the road and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Her husband was treated and later discharged.

