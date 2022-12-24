Home / India News / Bodies of 16 Army men, who died in Sikkim gorge accident, sent back home

Bodies of 16 Army men, who died in Sikkim gorge accident, sent back home

india news
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 07:27 PM IST

The 16 soldiers, including three officers, of the Indian Army died when a truck in which they were travelling skidded down a steep slope at Zema, an army statement said.

Indian Army personnel laying wreaths at the mortal remains of the soldiers, who lost their lives in a road accident in the Zema area of North Sikkim, on Saturday. (ANI )
Indian Army personnel laying wreaths at the mortal remains of the soldiers, who lost their lives in a road accident in the Zema area of North Sikkim, on Saturday. (ANI )
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Wreaths were laid at a ceremony at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Saturday for the 16 Indian Army personnel who died in a road accident at North Sikkim's Zema on Friday.

The 16 soldiers, including three officers, of the Indian Army died when a truck in which they were travelling skidded down a steep slope at Zema, an army statement said.

The wreath-laying ceremony for the mortal remains of the soldiers was held after the bodies arrived at the facility at 12.36pm, news agency PTI reported.

The deceased were accorded gun salute, and Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang and Indian Army and Indian Air Force officials paid their last respects to the jawans.

The report added that the bodies were airlifted from Libing helipad in East Sikkim to Bagdogra airport. The bodies were then sent to the jawans' homes in different parts of the country.

The mortal remains were earlier brought to Sochethang near Gangtok in army vehicles and post-mortem examination was conducted.

Senior civil and police officials were present at the hospital to pay their last respects to the departed souls.

These were the brave hearts

The deceased soldiers are naib subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra and naib subedar Omkar Singh of 285 Medical regiment, L/Havildar Gopinath Makur, Sepoy Sukha Ram, Havildar Charan Singh and Naik Ravinder Singh Thapa of 26 Mechanised Infantry.

Mishra hailed from Khagaria in Bihar, while Omkar Singh was from Pathankot in Punjab, Makur from Bankura in West Bengal, Ram from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Charan Singh from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Thapa from Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

From the 221 Field Regiment, naik Vaisakh S and naik Pramod Singh were among the deceased, while from the 25 Grenadiers, four soldiers who perished in the accident are L/Naik Bhupendra Singh, naik Shyam Singh Yadav, naik Lokesh Kumar and Grenadier Vikas Kumar.

Vaisakh was from Palakkad in Kerala, Pramod Singh hailed from Ara in Bihar, Bhupendra Singh was from Eta, Yadav from Unnao, Lokesh Kumar from Muzaffarnagar, all three places in Uttar Pradesh, while Vikas Kumar was a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana.

Subedar Guman Singh and L/Havildar Arvind Singh from 8 Rajasthan Rifles, L/naik Somvir Singh of 113 Engineer Regiment and L/naik Manoj Kumar of 1871 Field Regiment were also among the soldiers who died in the accident, the Indian army said.

Guman Singh was a resident of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, while Arvind Singh was from Bhiwani in Haryana, Somvir Singh hailed from Hissar in Haryana and Manoj Kumar from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
indian army sikkim
indian army sikkim

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out