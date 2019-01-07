 Bodies of 2 sisters found hanging in UP’s Sambhal, cops say mother thrashed them
Bodies of 2 sisters found hanging in UP’s Sambhal, cops say mother thrashed them

According to reports, the sisters went missing from their home on Saturday after being scolded by their mother.

The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree on Sunday in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, reports have said.(PTI/ Representative Image)

The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree on Sunday in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, reports have said.

According to reports, said they went missing from their home on Saturday after being scolded by their mother.

“We are being told they were thrashed by their mother on failing to provide fodder to their cattle. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” a police official at Gunnaur police station said, according to news agency ANI.

Two teenage sisters were allegedly gang-raped and found hanging from a tree in the state’s Baduan, sparking outrage in the country.

