Body of BJP worker found floating in lake with limbs tied in Bengal

A month after two BJP workers were found dead in West Bengal’s Purulia district, the body of another party worker was found floating in a lake in Murshidabad district on Monday.

Dharmaraj Hazra’s (54) hands and feet were tied with a rope when his body was recovered from the lake in Shaktipur village.

“We have got a complaint. We have launched an investigation,” said an officer of Shaktipur police station who refused to be named.

Accusing Trinamool goons of killing Hazra, BJP’s district president (north) Gouri Shankar Ghosh said the ruling party’s leaders are eliminating BJP workers as they cannot resist the rise of the saffron party in Bengal.

“Hazra is a member of the BJP’s 56 Shaktipur Mandal Committee. He was receiving threats from Trinamool-backed goons since the panchayat elections for supporting the BJP. On Sunday they killed him and consigned his body in a lake,” Ghosh alleged.

Trinamool MLA from Shaktipur, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury said “with certainty” that “no workers of our party are associated with it”.

The incident comes a month after bodies of Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar were found in two villages of Purulia on May 31 and June 2. While Mahato’s body was hanging from a tree, that of Kumar was hanging from a high tension electric pole.

BJP leaders, blaming Trinamool Congress-backed toughs for the deaths, launched an agitation at Rajghat in Delhi.

On Monday, BJP workers staged a demonstration in front of a police station in Santaldih in Purulia district, as district leaders alleged that they could not trace Parimal Mahato, a leader of the party’s labour wing.

However, it was later learnt that Parimal Mahato had joined Trinamool Congress.

“Parimal Mahato has joined Trinamool Congress. He came on his own and expressed his desire to join our party,” said Shantiram Mahato, Trinamool MLA of Balarampur in Purulia district and a minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

BJP leaders, however, accused the Trinamool of forcing Parimal to join the party. “Parimal Mahato was abducted and forced to join the ruling party at gun point. However, their efforts will be in vain and our party will triumph eventually,” said BJP state committee member Bikash Banerjee.

Shantiram refuted the allegations as “nonsense”.