Body of man killed by crocodile in Chambal River found after 22-hour search in UP's Etawah

PTI |
Apr 28, 2025 09:09 PM IST

Etawah: A Harpura village resident was watering his cattle by the Chambal river on Saturday night when a crocodile suddenly attacked him.

The mutilated body of a 45-year-old man dragged underwater by a crocodile near Harpura village in Etawah was recovered after an intensive search operation that lasted 22 hours, an official said on Monday.

The rescue team recovered Ramveer's body on Sunday, after an intensive search in the river that lasted nearly 22 hours. (Pic used for representation)(HT File )
The rescue team recovered Ramveer's body on Sunday, after an intensive search in the river that lasted nearly 22 hours. (Pic used for representation)(HT File )

Chakarnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brahmanand Katheria said Ramveer Nishad, a resident of Harpura village under Bhareh police station limits, was watering his cattle along the banks of the Chambal river on Saturday night when a crocodile suddenly attacked him.

Despite Ramveer's resistance and cry for help, the crocodile dragged him into the deep waters before villagers could rescue him. The villagers immediately alerted the police.

SDM Katheria, who visited the spot along with Bhitholi police station in-charge, launched a search operation. The Chambal sanctuary department's specialised search team was called in for assistance.

The rescue team recovered Ramveer's body on Sunday, after an intensive search in the river that lasted nearly 22 hours.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

SDM Katheria has announced financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
