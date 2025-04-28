Body of man killed by crocodile in Chambal River found after 22-hour search in UP's Etawah
PTI |
Apr 28, 2025 09:09 PM IST
Etawah: A Harpura village resident was watering his cattle by the Chambal river on Saturday night when a crocodile suddenly attacked him.
The mutilated body of a 45-year-old man dragged underwater by a crocodile near Harpura village in Etawah was recovered after an intensive search operation that lasted 22 hours, an official said on Monday.
Chakarnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brahmanand Katheria said Ramveer Nishad, a resident of Harpura village under Bhareh police station limits, was watering his cattle along the banks of the Chambal river on Saturday night when a crocodile suddenly attacked him.
Despite Ramveer's resistance and cry for help, the crocodile dragged him into the deep waters before villagers could rescue him. The villagers immediately alerted the police.