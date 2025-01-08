Menu Explore
Body recovered from Assam coal mine; efforts on to trace others

ByUtpal Parashar
Jan 08, 2025 09:17 AM IST

One person was arrested and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was filed against him for operating the mine and engaging the workers

Rescuers recovered a body early on Wednesday from the coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district nearly 48 hours after at least nine workers were trapped there due to flooding.

The workers are believed to be trapped 300 feet under the ground in the flooded coal mine. (PTI)
The workers are believed to be trapped 300 feet under the ground in the flooded coal mine. (PTI)

“21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Divers and experts from agencies including the army, navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) began the rescue operation on Tuesday.

Sarma wrote that the rescue operation is in full swing with army and NDRF divers entering the well. “Navy personnel are on-site, making final preparations to dive in after them.”

He added that SDRF de-watering pumps were on their way to the scene. A de-watering pump of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was being flown separately even as rainfall in the area was likely to hamper the rescue efforts.

The workers are believed to be trapped 300 feet under the ground in the flooded coal mine. On Tuesday, confusion prevailed throughout the day with some officials suggesting that nine people were trapped in the mine. Others said that the number could be as high as 15.

Navy divers joined the efforts on Tuesday hours after personnel from the army, NDRF, and SDRF spotted some helmets and slippers floating on the water, triggering speculation that some people were dead. Officials on Tuesday denied a report from the state information department that said three bodies were spotted.

Sarma on Tuesday said prima facie the mine appeared to be illegal. He added one person was arrested and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was filed against him for operating the mine and engaging the workers.

