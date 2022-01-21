Boeing issues safety bulletin to flight crew operating 777 aircraft

NEW DELHI: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Thursday issued a safety bulletin to all flight crew operating B777 aircraft for possible radio altimeter anomalies due to 5G C-Band wireless broadband interference in the United States. The safety bulletin cautions pilots against possible threats while flying planes from or to airports with 5G operations nearby. It also focused on operational solutions and ways to avoid them.

U.S. airlines and the FAA have warned that the frequencies and transmission strength being deployed in the United States could interfere with radio altimeters, which give the precise height readings needed for bad-weather landings on some jetliners.

A senior Air India pilot said, “This is uncharted territory as the installation of 5G is taking place for the first time. Hence, Boeing has only issued potential issues that could be faced and ways to tackle them. There are chances that the potential threats mentioned won’t occur at all, or there might be situations more challenging than expected.”

One of the operational instructions by Boeing said that when operations are planned at a US airport where the FAA has issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) for 5G interference, the flight crew will need to be alert for system anomalies. Monitoring and cross-checking of barometric and radio altitude indications can provide early indications of 5G interference.

‘If the autopilot is not performing as expected, pilots should disconnect the autopilot and apply manual inputs to ensure proper control of path..,” the bulletin read. It asked pilots to verify normal radio altimeter indications before takeoff.

Boeing instructed pilots who experience radio altimeter anomalies while landing to notify air traffic control as soon as practical. “Post-flight, an entry should be made in the maintenance log so that the radio altimeters can be checked for proper operation. Pilots are encouraged to submit detailed reports of radio altimeter disruptions or interference events, as soon as practical, using the Radio Altimeter Anomaly,” the bulletin read.