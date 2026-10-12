Suspected IED blast rocks village along LoC in J&K's Poonch; casualties reported

A powerful blast rocked a forward village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday. Security personnel stand guard along the Rajouri-Poonch National Highway in file photo. (ANI Video Grab)

The security in the region was heightened as officials suspected that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded, news agency PTI reported.

While casualties were reported in the incident, the details were not known immediately. The incident took place in Satwal-Naki area near the zero line when a group of people were moving along the Line of Control on the Pakistan side.

It is also unclear whether the group comprised suspected terrorists attempting to cross the LoC, or Pakistan security personnel patrolling the area, officials said.

The circumstances leading to the explosion were yet to be ascertained till last reported.