'Bol dega, sorry bol denge': Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to call Trump 'a liar'

A fiery debate erupted in Parliament on Tuesday during the ongoing discussion on Operation Sindoor, as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding clarity on former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during a debate in the House on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(Sansad TV)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a sharply worded intervention, questioned the Modi government's political resolve and operational strategy behind Operation Sindoor. “If you want to utilise the Indian Armed Forces, you need 100% political will and full freedom of operation,” Gandhi said. Drawing a historic parallel, he added, “In 1971, when the Seventh Fleet was heading toward India, Indira Gandhi told General Manekshaw to take six months or even a year-whatever he needed. That’s called freedom of action. That’s what real political will looks like.”

Gandhi also dared Prime Minister Modi to directly confront Trump’s claims. “If he has the courage, toh he will say here that Donald Trump is a liar. If he has the courage bol dega, bol denge sorry (He will say it if he has the courage),” he said sarcastically, challenging Modi to call Trump “a liar” on the floor of the House. “Why is the Prime Minister silent? If Trump is lying, say it. Say it in Parliament.”

His comments were echoed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha, who questioned why India remained silent while Trump, on numerous occasions, claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “Even after Trump admitted 29 times that he brokered the ceasefire, why is India still not ready to accept it?” Kharge asked. “By the time I finish my speech, he might have said it a 30th time.”