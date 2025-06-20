Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bomb threat call to Telangana's Hanamkonda district court, search op underway

ANI |
Jun 20, 2025 10:57 PM IST

A bomb threat call was received at Hanamkonda district court in Telangana, prompting police officials to deploy a bomb squad and initiate a search operation, an official said on Friday.

Police said the bomb threat call was made this afternoon, after which the bomb squad was deployed(Representative Image/PTI)

Although no suspicious items have been found, the search operation is ongoing.

According to the Hanamkonda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the bomb threat call was made this afternoon, after which the bomb squad was deployed. No suspicious item was discovered, but the search operations are ongoing.

"A bomb threat call was received at the district court of Hanamkonda this afternoon around 2:46 pm. We deployed a bomb squad, and although we haven't found any suspicious items yet, the search operation is still underway," the police official said.

Further details are awaited. 

