Bomb threat call to Telangana's Hanamkonda district court, search op underway

A bomb threat call was received at Hanamkonda district court in Telangana, prompting police officials to deploy a bomb squad and initiate a search operation, an official said on Friday. Police said the bomb threat call was made this afternoon, after which the bomb squad was deployed(Representative Image/PTI)

"A bomb threat call was received at the district court of Hanamkonda this afternoon around 2:46 pm. We deployed a bomb squad, and although we haven't found any suspicious items yet, the search operation is still underway," the police official said.

Further details are awaited.