‘Vacate Azad Maidan by… or face action’: Bombay HC sets deadline for Manoj Jarange, Maratha quota protesters

The Bombay high court on Tuesday came down heavily on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, saying they had violated the law by continuing their protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. The court directed the protesters to vacate the ground immediately. A doctor checks blood pressure of activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Bombay high court said the gathering of more than 50,000 people as “completely illegal” and directing that the city be cleared by 3pm to restore normalcy, after observing that the agitation had paralysed daily life and created fear among citizens.

Observing the situation as “very serious,” the bench also pulled up the Maharashtra government, saying that there had been a lapse on its part in handling the protest.

The court said law and order cannot be compromised and asked authorities to take urgent steps to restore normalcy.