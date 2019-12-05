e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Boost for DMK as rival leaders from BJP and AIADMK join party

Arasakumar had given a clear indication of switching sides when he profusely praised Stalin in his presence at a family function of a DMK MLA in Chennai on December 1.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:58 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
MK Stalin’s DMK received a boost with two leaders from the rival parties joining it on Thursday
MK Stalin’s DMK received a boost with two leaders from the rival parties joining it on Thursday(PTI Photo/File)
         

A senior Tamil Nadu BJP leader and a close aide of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister left their respective parties to join the opposition DMK on Thursday, capping an interesting day in state politics.

A vice president of Tamil Nadu BJP, B T Arasakumar made the move after publicly praising MK Stalin four days ago while predicting the DMK boss will soon become the state chief minister, much to the BJP’s embarrassment.

Viswanathan’s defection to the DMK was also interesting, as he was not only a cousin to AIADMK joint-coordinator and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, but also seen as his representative, having served as the panchayat chief of Palaniswami’s Nedungulam village in the Salem district.

Arasakumar was associated with the DMK two decades earlier before floating his own OBC outfit which he merged with the BJP after the 2014 general elections.

Arasakumar claimed he quit the BJP due to harassment for speaking “the truth”.

“I had only told the truth that Stalin possesses all qualities to become the CM of TN. I did not speak anything wrong,” he said before alleging discrimination in the BJP.

“Except for a few, no one can emerge as a leader in the TN BJP. I don’t want to continue in the party after losing my self-respect,” he added.

Arasakumar had given a clear indication of switching sides when he profusely praised Stalin in his presence at a family function of a DMK MLA in Chennai on December 1.

“Stalin’s work as a local administration minister was laudable in DMK’s 2006-2011 regime. He is not only commander (Thalapathi) for DMK, he is also a leader for me,” Arasakumar had said.

He had also said that Stalin would lead Tamil Nadu soon.

“After AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, Stalin is the only capable leader in the state for me. Time will come soon, and Stalin will lead the state,” Arasakumar had added.

BJP state unit had barred Arasakumar from party-related events after the episode and recommended disciplinary action against him. The party said Arasakumar’s exit would have no impact on its prospect in the state.

“Party workers are our strength. When someone is taking a stance against the party’s views, we cannot support him. There is no loss to the BJP with his desertion,” said BJP state spokesperson K Kanimozhi.

A senior AIADMK leader said Viswanathan’s move to join the DMK showed that AIADMK was against “nepotism” and “dynastic politics” unlike the DMK.

tags
top news
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News