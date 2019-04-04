Boy runs over chick, takes it to hospital

A boy’s attempt to save a chick he accidentally ran over has gone viral on social media. The post, shared by Facebook user Sanga Says on April 2, has a picture of six-year-old Derek C Lalchhanhima and gives details of his efforts to save the chick, including his attempt to convince his parents to take the bird to a nearby hospital.

“This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour’s chick. He took the chick, ran to a nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help,” says the post. The picture of the teary-eyed boy holding the chick in one hand and a Rs 10 note in other has since tugged the heartstrings of many. The Facebook user who shared the post told Hindustan Times that Derek begged his parents to take the chick to the hospital. However, his father refused. But he persisted in going to the hospital. He also had Rs 10 with him.

“Finally, his parents had to explain to him that chick is dead and that there is nothing they can do by going to the hospital,” said the Facebook user.

