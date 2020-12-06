‘BR Ambedkar’s thoughts, ideals continue to give strength to millions’, says PM Modi

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 08:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 64th death anniversary and said his thoughts and ideals still give strength to many. Every year, this day is observed as the Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

The term ‘parinirvana’ has a deep meaning in Buddhist traditions and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. December 6 is observed to commemorate Ambedkar’s contribution to society and his achievements. Ambedkar’s effort in shaping the directive principles, the formulation of the reservation system for the upliftment of the backward sections of the society, the voicing of the equal right of the Dalits have earned him an irreplaceable position in Indian political history.

Presidents, Prime Ministers, chief ministers and top politicians, all come forward to commemorate Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas every year.

Ambedkar had led from the front along with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the poor and backward classes of the society. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of India, posthumously in 1990.

Millions of people and followers assemble at the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, on this day to pay homage to Ambedkar. This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

