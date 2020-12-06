e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘BR Ambedkar’s thoughts, ideals continue to give strength to millions’, says PM Modi

‘BR Ambedkar’s thoughts, ideals continue to give strength to millions’, says PM Modi

Presidents, Prime Ministers, chief ministers and top politicians, all come forward to commemorate Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas every year.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 08:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The term ‘parinirvana’ has a deep meaning in Buddhist traditions and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death.
The term ‘parinirvana’ has a deep meaning in Buddhist traditions and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 64th death anniversary and said his thoughts and ideals still give strength to many. Every year, this day is observed as the Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

The term ‘parinirvana’ has a deep meaning in Buddhist traditions and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. December 6 is observed to commemorate Ambedkar’s contribution to society and his achievements. Ambedkar’s effort in shaping the directive principles, the formulation of the reservation system for the upliftment of the backward sections of the society, the voicing of the equal right of the Dalits have earned him an irreplaceable position in Indian political history.

Presidents, Prime Ministers, chief ministers and top politicians, all come forward to commemorate Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas every year.

Ambedkar had led from the front along with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the poor and backward classes of the society. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of India, posthumously in 1990.

Millions of people and followers assemble at the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, on this day to pay homage to Ambedkar. This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

.

tags
top news
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine this week
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine this week
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
To ensure peace, Khalsa Fauj forms ring of security at Singhu
To ensure peace, Khalsa Fauj forms ring of security at Singhu
10-year jail to fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under MP’s freedom of religion law
10-year jail to fine of up to Rs 1 lakh under MP’s freedom of religion law
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Air India Express crew member flew despite testing positive
Air India Express crew member flew despite testing positive
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In