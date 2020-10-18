e-paper
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile: India’s latest addition to series of successful missile tests

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:06 IST
Edited by Srivatsan K C
India successfully test fires an extended range BrahMos missile from Odisha. For representational purposes.(ANI)
         

The Indian Navy today test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, from INS Chennai, the indigenously built stealth destroyer. The test was declared a success after the missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy by performing high level and extremely complex manoeuvres, as informed in a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the R&D wing of the Ministry of Defence, in a tweet confirmed the successful test. It also said that Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Navy for the successful launch of the missile.

Here is a list of five things that you need to know about the BrahMos missile test-fired today -

• All variants of the BrahMos missiles are developed by the BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between the DRDO of India and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

• The missile has three variants that could be launched from air, land and water. A press release from the Defence ministry today, said that the presence of BrahMos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy’s indigenous destroyer.

• Designed to attack naval surface targets, the missile has a range of 290 km. However India also successfully tested an extended 400-km range surface-to-surface BrahMos missile on September 30, this year.

• Ability to extend the range of BrahMos missiles was obtained by India after its entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime or MTCR in 2016.

• The missile tested today belongs to the supersonic variant and could clock top speeds of Mach 2.8, which is approximately 3 times the speed of sound.

India has been in a missile testing spree recently, amidst ongoing border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also, the missile test today comes at the backdrop of Home minister Amit Shah’s recent comments about the situation at the LAC. He said that the army is ready at any time to respond to all forms of aggression and the government is remaining vigilant about every inch of India’s land.

