Breaking: Congress files complaint against Presidential candidate Murmu

Updated on Jul 20, 2022 06:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  Jul 20, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    Indian high commission in Colombo  reaches out to Indians in Sri Lanka

    “Amid the current situation in Sri Lanka, Indian nationals in Sri Lanka are requested to remain aware of the latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. If required, Indian nationals can contact us,” says High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka

  Jul 20, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    Presidential election: Congress files complaint against Droupadi Murmu, BJP over alleged poll code violation

    The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and others alleging violations of the provisions of the law during the July 18 presidential election.

    The Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP in Karnataka influenced MLAs who were voters on July 17 and 18 by offering bribes and other inducements. The Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, in their complaint to the EC, said that voting MLAs were provided with luxury accommodation in a five-star hotel.

    Complaints have been filed against NDA candidate (Murmu), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, BJP chief whip in the assembly Satish Reddy, Ministers and others.

'If India, Sri Lanka comparison misinformed, then why...': Owaisi's jab 

Owaisi accused the government of 'politicising' the all-party meeting called to disucc the Sri Lanka crisis as the meeting finances of indivividual states were discussed.
Owaisi says India should not forget that the neglect of minorities in Sri Lanka is endemic.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 06:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Breaking: Congress files complaint against Presidential candidate Murmu

Updated on Jul 20, 2022 06:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi for India crossing 2 billion Covid vaccinations

“Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” Bill Gates tweeted. 
Bill Gates had earlier lauded the country's vaccination drive when he met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in May.
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
india news

Congress coming to power more important than me becoming CM: DK Shivakumar

Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that “Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming the chief minister”
Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that "Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming the chief minister".
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByAgencies, Mysore
india news

No data available to link air pollution, life expectancy: Govt in Parliament

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey had told the Lok Sabha on Monday that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death exclusively due to air pollution.
According to the new WHO guideline issued last year, average annual PM2.5 concentrations should be no higher than five micrograms per cubic metre. It was 10 micrograms per cubic metre earlier.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Centre seeks clarifications from Tamil Nadu on anti-NEET bill

The Union home ministry has sought clarifications from the Tamil Nadu government on a bill that seeks to exempt the southern state’s students from the ambit of NEET, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday
The Tamil Nadu government passed the NEET exemption bill in the assembly for the second time in February after the governor had returned it last year.
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Over 670k cyber attack cases in India this year so far: Centre

Over 670,000 cases related to cyber security were reported in India till June this year, Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The government has taken a number of measures to enhance the cyber security posture.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

State-level priests’ conference to be held in September

Muzarai minister Shashikala Jolle on Monday said a state-level conference of the priests of the temples under the Muzarai department of the state will be organised in the last week of September
Muzarai minister Shashikala Jolle on Monday said a state-level conference of the priests of the temples under the Muzarai department of the state will be organised in the last week of September.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
india news

Police detain student for bomb scare in Bengaluru school to avoid exam

The student had an exam on July 21 and he wanted it to be put off as he had not prepared for it, the police who were part of the investigation said.
A Class 10 student was detained on Tuesday for allegedly creating a bomb scare in a city school where he is studying with an intention to force postponement of an examination for which he was not prepared, police said.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

35 people who came in contact with monkeypox patient isolated: Official

The Kerala government has informed the district administration that one of the patients had entered India through Mangaluru airport.
Dakshina Kannada district administration on Tuesday ordered 35 people, including passengers and Mangaluru airport staff, who had come in contact with a monkeypox patient from Kerala, to remain in isolation.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

1,000 complaints against Air India in three months: Centre

Around 1,000 passenger complaints have been received against Tata Group-owned Air India during the last three months, minister of state for civil aviation V K Singh said on Monday.
The Tata Group on January 27 took control of Air India after winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByNeha L M Tripathi, New Delhi
india news

NIA searches houses of Maoist ‘sympathisers’

A team of NIA officials from Chhattisgarh came to Alakurapadu village of Tanguturu block in Prakasam district and conducted searches in the residence of Akkiraju Sirisha, wife of former central committee member of the Maoist party Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK, who died from kidney-related ailments in Chhattisgarh forests on October 14 last year.
NIA on Tuesday conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of alleged sympathisers of CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam and Vijayawada districts on the suspicion that they were extending support to the outlawed party.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:27 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Cong files complaints against Murmu, BJP MLAs for poll code violation

In its complaint to the chief electoral officer of Karnataka, Congress state president DK Shivakumar said on July 17 chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel among others invited all MLAs and MPs from the state to a five-star hotel (Shangri-la) in Bengaluru as part of the campaigning.
The Congress state unit on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu and others, alleging violations of election provisions in the July 18 polls to the highest office in the country.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

No assurance given to protesting farmers on MSP law, says Tomar

The Union government did not give any assurance to protesting farmers on bringing a law to guarantee minimum support prices, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Parliament in a written reply on Tuesday.
Thousands of farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged massive protests last year against a set of agricultural laws.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Congress ignored Narasimha Rao, glorifies one kin: PM Modi

Interacting with Delhi-based senior Telugu journalist A Krishna Rao on the latter’s book “The Quintessential Rebel” that highlighted the achievements and challenges faced by Narasimha Rao during his tenure as the Prime Minister, Modi said the Congress believed in glorifying only one family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Congress had failed to acknowledge the services rendered by its own leader and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao to the nation.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 12:25 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
