Breaking: Congress files complaint against Presidential candidate Murmu

Jul 20, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Indian high commission in Colombo reaches out to Indians in Sri Lanka
“Amid the current situation in Sri Lanka, Indian nationals in Sri Lanka are requested to remain aware of the latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. If required, Indian nationals can contact us,” says High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Jul 20, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Presidential election: Congress files complaint against Droupadi Murmu, BJP over alleged poll code violation
The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and others alleging violations of the provisions of the law during the July 18 presidential election.
The Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP in Karnataka influenced MLAs who were voters on July 17 and 18 by offering bribes and other inducements. The Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, in their complaint to the EC, said that voting MLAs were provided with luxury accommodation in a five-star hotel.
Complaints have been filed against NDA candidate (Murmu), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, BJP chief whip in the assembly Satish Reddy, Ministers and others.
“Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” Bill Gates tweeted.
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 05:24 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that “Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming the chief minister”
Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey had told the Lok Sabha on Monday that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death exclusively due to air pollution.
A team of NIA officials from Chhattisgarh came to Alakurapadu village of Tanguturu block in Prakasam district and conducted searches in the residence of Akkiraju Sirisha, wife of former central committee member of the Maoist party Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK, who died from kidney-related ailments in Chhattisgarh forests on October 14 last year.
In its complaint to the chief electoral officer of Karnataka, Congress state president DK Shivakumar said on July 17 chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel among others invited all MLAs and MPs from the state to a five-star hotel (Shangri-la) in Bengaluru as part of the campaigning.
The Union government did not give any assurance to protesting farmers on bringing a law to guarantee minimum support prices, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Parliament in a written reply on Tuesday.
Interacting with Delhi-based senior Telugu journalist A Krishna Rao on the latter’s book “The Quintessential Rebel” that highlighted the achievements and challenges faced by Narasimha Rao during his tenure as the Prime Minister, Modi said the Congress believed in glorifying only one family.