Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: US fighter jet downs third aerial object over North America
Live

Breaking LIVE: US fighter jet downs third aerial object over North America

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 05:50 AM IST

Breaking news February 13, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 13, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    'Vidyut Rakshak' at Aero India 2023

  • Feb 13, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    Adani slashes growth targets amid rout sparked by Hindenburg

    India's Adani group has halved its revenue growth target and plans to scale down fresh capital expenditure, Bloomberg News reported. Read more

  • Feb 13, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    US shoots down another object, this time over Lake Huron

    A US warplane shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, the fourth in a dramatic series that began with the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago, reported AFP. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
latest news india news breaking news + 1 more

‘Got an offer in jail, but I didn't compromise': Anil Deshmukh

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 05:45 AM IST

Deshmukh, who was arrested in November 2021 and was released on December 28 last year on bail, was speaking at the state-level Conference of Collective Forest Rights.

"I was made an offer while in jail, which I refused," Anil Deshmukh claimed. (File)
"I was made an offer while in jail, which I refused," Anil Deshmukh claimed. (File)
PTI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny
Close Story

Breaking LIVE: US fighter jet downs third aerial object over North America

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 05:50 AM IST

Breaking news February 13, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Manmohan did better job than Modi, say KCR; BJP hits back

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the state assembly on the last day of the state budget session, KCR, as the chief minister is known, said “Modi proved to be the most inefficient Prime Minister the country had ever witnessed”.

K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI)
K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Govt employees seek old pension plan as promised by Jagan before polls

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 01:25 AM IST

He said though there was no official communication to the state from the Centre, there were inquiries from Delhi about the GPS, which they found “is interesting” and needs to be studied in detail.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

‘A geopolitical necessity’: UK minister on defence partnership with India

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 01:20 AM IST

Lucknow: India-United Kingdom defence partnership is a geopolitical necessity, British minister of state for defence procurement Alex Chalk said at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit on Sunday, as chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured UK investors of full cooperation from his government

Lucknow, Feb 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with United Kingdom Minister of State at Ministry of Defence Alex Chalk KC MP during the during 'United Kingdom' session at UP Global Investors Summit 2023, in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Yogi Adityanath Twitter)
Lucknow, Feb 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with United Kingdom Minister of State at Ministry of Defence Alex Chalk KC MP during the during 'United Kingdom' session at UP Global Investors Summit 2023, in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Yogi Adityanath Twitter)
ByRajesh Kumar Singh
Close Story

Guv: Atrocities against Dalits still prevalent in Tamil Nadu

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The governor also described BR Ambedkar as a nationalist who, he said, is being used for political mobilisation.

RN Ravi (ANI)
RN Ravi (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Shah trying to divert attention from real issues, says Vijayan

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:42 AM IST

“It is in nature of the Union home minister to express his desperation. The country will suffer badly if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime is given another term as it is busy undermining constitutional positions and secular norm,” he said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Grand Tamasha: Analysing fine print of this year’s Budget

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 04:40 AM IST

While the Budget drew plaudits for both its infrastructure push and fiscal prudence, it was not entirely devoid of electoral signalling.

New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Rajya Sabha on the second day of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)
New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Rajya Sabha on the second day of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Mixed response to former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer’s appointment as Andhra governor

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:29 AM IST

New Delhi: The appointment of former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as the governor of Andhra Pradesh, within 40 days of his retirement from the top court, on Sunday drew mixed reactions

**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this Saturday, July 30, 2022 file photo, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer during the inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Nazeer on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 appointed as Andhra Pradesh Governor. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI02_12_2023_000047B) (PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this Saturday, July 30, 2022 file photo, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer during the inaugural session of First All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Nazeer on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 appointed as Andhra Pradesh Governor. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI02_12_2023_000047B) (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

Students improved in maths and languages, says TN report

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:24 AM IST

“ITK centres have therefore emerged as after-school care centres for young children apart from being a place for overcoming learning losses,” the report has found.

Almost all the parents — 717 out of 721 parents — responded that after attending ITK, the children started “showing interest in learning and that their confidence had improved”. (HT PHOTO)
Almost all the parents — 717 out of 721 parents — responded that after attending ITK, the children started “showing interest in learning and that their confidence had improved”. (HT PHOTO)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

‘India can have 3.5 million jobs in the renewable energy sector by 2030’

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:23 AM IST

New Delhi: India’s renewable energy sector can create 3

‘India can have 3.5 million jobs in the renewable energy sector by 2030’
‘India can have 3.5 million jobs in the renewable energy sector by 2030’
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story

Man held for vandalising Muraleedharan’s house

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Days after minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan’s house was vandalised here, a man was arrested from Thiruvananthapuram central railway station on Sunday, police said

V Muraleedharan (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
V Muraleedharan (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Lok Sabha secretariat asks Rahul Gandhi to reply to BJP lawmakers’ notice

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to reply to a breach of privilege notice against him by BJP members Pralhad Joshi – who is also the parliamentary affairs minister – and Nishikant Dubey, according to a Lok Sabha official aware of the matter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT file)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

‘Uncontrolled constructions to affect terrain in west Himalayas’

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Rampant construction, including several hydropower projects, in the sensitive western Himalayan terrain will disturb the ecological balance of the fragile highlands, environmentalist Ravi Chopra said on Sunday.

Environmentalist Ravi Chopra.
Environmentalist Ravi Chopra.
ByHT Correspondent, Haridwar
Close Story

Bengaluru university suspends six students for remarks on Ambedkar in skit

india news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Six students from Jain (deemed-to-be) University in Bengaluru have been suspended for allegedly making offensive remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar and Dalits during a skit earlier this month, varsity officials said.

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out