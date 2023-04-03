Home / India News / LIVE: Court extends Manish Sisodia judicial custody till April 17
Live

LIVE: Court extends Manish Sisodia judicial custody till April 17

india news
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 06:12 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:12 PM IST

    Naxalite arrested with explosives in Maharashtra's Gondia: Police

    The Anti-Naxalite Cell of Maharashtra police nabbed one person in Nagandoh under Keshori police station in Deori tehsil on March 31 and recovered a detonator and a gelatin rod from his possession, an official said, PTI reported.

  • Apr 03, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after filing appeal in Surat court

    “This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakal'. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support!” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Read more

  • Apr 03, 2023 04:53 PM IST

    NASA to unveil astronaut crew for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

    NASA plans on Monday to introduce the four astronauts for its Artemis II lunar flyby mission, set for launch as early as next year in what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon since the end of the Apollo era more than 50 years ago. Read more

  • Apr 03, 2023 04:22 PM IST

    Are governments supposed to protect or perpetrate crime?: Navjot Singh Sidhu in Mansa

    "Are governments supposed to protect or perpetrate crime?" Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu says as he met late singer Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa, reports ANI.

  • Apr 03, 2023 04:08 PM IST

    Kiran Nadar conferred with France's highest civilian award

    Philanthropist and art collector Kiran Nadar conferred "Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, reports PTI.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic snatches No.1 spot back from Carlos Alcaraz

    Novak Djokovic regains number one spot in ATP tennis rankings published Monday.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    PIL should not be used for suspicious products of mischief: Delhi high court

    The "attractive brand name of PIL should not be used for suspicious products of mischief" and should be aimed at genuine public wrong," a Delhi high court bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said.

    “It will be travesty of justice for the resources of the legal system to be consumed by misdirected petitions purportedly filed in the public interest which upon due scrutiny are found to promote a personal, business or political agenda.” 

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    Employee allegedly steals 4.5 kg gold from owner’s shop in Andhra Pradesh

    The Andhra Pradesh police are on the hunt for an employee of a pawn broker shop for allegedly stealing 4.5 kg gold worth more than 1.1 crore, police said on Monday, reports PTI.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi files appeal in Surat court against conviction in ‘Modi surname’ case

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi files appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case. Follow live updates here

  • Apr 03, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    Watch| Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at the residence of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

  • Apr 03, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    Delhi court extends judicial custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, reports ANI.

  • Apr 03, 2023 01:46 PM IST

    CBI's key responsibility is to free India from corruption: PM

    Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI therefore has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

  • Apr 03, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

    Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest in a year-long spike of violence that shows no sign of abating, AP reported.

  • Apr 03, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    RBI names Neeraj Nigam as new executive director

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Neeraj Nigam as executive director with immediate effect, the central bank said in a release on Monday.

  • Apr 03, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    Five naxals killed in police operation in Jharkhand; Over Rs. 25 lakhs cash, 2 AK 47 recovered

    Five naxals have been killed in an encounter in JJharkhand's Chatra. Two of them were carrying rewards of 25 lakhs each, two were carrying rewards of 5 lahks each and 2 AK 47 have also been recovered. Operation is underway, the police said.

  • Apr 03, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    India reports 3,641 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 20,219

    India on Monday reported 3,641 fresh Covid cases, taking the active caseload at 20,219.

  • Apr 03, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    West Bengal: Govt suspends internet services in Hooghly after fresh clashes errupt during BJP Shobha yatra

    Hours after arson and communal tensions triggered in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday evening, the state government ordered for immediate suspension of internet services across the district.

  • Apr 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST

    Congress meet ‘in black’ today to decide Parliament strategy

    Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against the two year sentence by a Surat court in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, Congress’ Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs are set to meet at the parliamentary party office on Monday at 10.30 am. The leaders will likely be arriving in black attires, in tune with the opposition’s ‘black clothes’ protest in Parliament last week against Rahul’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

  • Apr 03, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

  • Apr 03, 2023 07:27 AM IST

    Man sets co-passenger on fire aboard train following argument, 3 injured

    Three people were injured after a man allegedly set on fire one of them following an argument on board an express train on Sunday.

  • Apr 03, 2023 07:11 AM IST

    Man sets train passengers on fire in north Kerala, 3 killed many receive burn injuries

    Three people died and many received burn injuries after an unidentified person poured inflammable oil on co-passengers and set them fire inside the D-1 coach of the Alapuzha-Kannur Express around 9.50 pm on Sunday after the train left Kozhikode railway station (north Kerala), police said.

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:55 AM IST

    Landslide in newly-built Jammu and Kashmir tunnel damages army vehicle, halts traffic

    An army vehicle suffered damage in shooting of stones from a hillock near the recently opened T-5 tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday but no personnel were injured, officials said.

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:50 AM IST

    Death toll rises to 32 after deadly Tornadoes rip through US South, Midwest

    The death count from devastating and destructive tornadoes that scrapped the American South and Midwest had risen to 32, while parts of the Southern Plains braced for the possibility of their own round of severe weather, ANI reported. 

  • Apr 03, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at landmark LIC building in Chennai

    Tense moments prevailed at Anna Salai, one of the arterial roads in Chennai, as a fire erupted on the top floor of the multi-storey Life Insurance Corporation of India building on Sunday.

  • Apr 03, 2023 05:28 AM IST

    BJP alleges attack on Ram Navami rally in Bengal’s Hooghly; writes to Amit Shah

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Sunday evening that a Ram Navami rally was attacked outside a mosque at Rishra in Bengal’s Hooghly district around 5.45 pm and claimed that its local legislator was injured.

     

    BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who took part in the rally, shared a video on social media saying stones were pelted from a mosque.

