Breaking news LIVE: Hundreds of vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to inclement weather
Live

Breaking news LIVE: Hundreds of vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to inclement weather

Jul 09, 2023 05:48 AM IST
Breaking news live, July 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 09, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul and Spiti district

    India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti district.

    "Due to the continuous and heavy rainfall in the district of Lahul and Spiti, there is a great possibility of flash flooding and avalanches," read an official statement by the national weather forecaster.

  • Jul 09, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Hundreds of vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to inclement weather

    Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on account of bad weather.

IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul and Spiti district

india news
Published on Jul 09, 2023 05:47 AM IST

The IMD has also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides and shooting stones in the state.

A car swept away in the water after flash floods occurred due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Una district.(HT_PRINT)
ANI |

Breaking news LIVE: Hundreds of vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed

india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 05:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Government asks States to introduce millet recipes in school canteens

Schools across the country should introduce millet-based dishes in their canteens and prepare a calendar of activities to boost awareness of the healthy coarse cereals during the ongoing International Year of Millets, the education ministry has reminded all states and union territories.

The education ministry has reminded all states and union territories that schools across the country should introduce millet-based dishes in their canteens. (Nitin Sharma)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

AAP, state bodies to protest against Karnataka budget on July 10

Against the alleged negligence towards North Karnataka, Belagavi in particular, the Kannada organisations and Aam Admi Party (AAP) have planned to hold a protest next week.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the state Budget during the Budget Session of State Assembly at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:56 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Opposition blames TMC for deaths in Bengal, party hits back

At least 18 people were killed on Saturday as violence broke out during voting for the three-tier panchayat polls across 20 districts

Miscreants set a police vehicle on fire in Murshidabad district on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

President Murmu to meet benefactors of education sector tomorrow

All invitees are successful entrepreneurs but the interaction is aimed to highlight their role as benefactors to their alma mater or in the field of education

President Droupadi Murmu will meet 11 entrepreneurs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:42 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

Minor among 4 booked for thrashing Muslim man, forcing him to lick feet in MP

Three men and a 17-year-old boy were booked in connection with the abduction and assault of a 19-year-old Muslim man in Gwalior district.

The minor accused was apprehended and two others arrested, Gwalior SP Rajesh Chandel said, adding that hunt to nab the fourth accused was underway.
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 04:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bengal poll body under fire for its failing to control violence

The state police and the election overseer did not comment on the number of people who died till the time of filing of this report

Police personnel try to disperse people during a clash between rival political groups during panchyat elections at Nagaria village in Malda, West Bengal, on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Election must be through ballots, not bullets: West Bengal guv

On Saturday he visited some spots in North 24 Parganas and Nadia. He met the family of an injured person and went to the hospital in Barasat where the person was admitted

west Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visits violence-hit areas across the state on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

5 minor boys gangrape 8-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi: Police

Four of the accused, aged between 10 and 14, detained and sent to a correctional home, search operation underway for fifth accused.

A case was lodged against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, on Thursday.
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 04:38 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

BJP central leadership likely to steer campaign for polls in Madhya Pradesh

Besides deciding the poll planks and issues that will be central to the campaign, the central high command will also take a call on whether to project chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the face of the election

Polling to elect the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled for later this year, along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. (Representational image)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:31 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Rajasthan: Another JEE student dies by suicide in Kota, 16 in six months

A 17-year-old Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant was found dead in his rented accommodation in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday, taking the number of student suicides in the coaching hub to 16 this year, police said

In 2023 alone, 16 students have died by suicide and 10 have died in the last three months in Kota’s coaching hubs. (Representational Image)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

After a gruelling journey and jail, a happy family union for Pakistan’s Seema

I’ve accepted Sachin’s religion and culture as my own and changed the names of my four children, said Seema Ghulam Haider

Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena were released from Luksar Jail on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 05:58 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

HC clears restricted internet trials in Manipur; forces fire to disperse mob

The Manipur high court has ordered the state government to conduct "physical trials" of partially restoring internet services in the state.

Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in Manipur (via Reuters)(HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 04:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Imphal

KCR’s govt most corrupt in country: Modi in Warangal

PM Modi launched the BJP's campaign in Telangana and called dynastic parties like the BRS deeply involved in corruption and dangerous for the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nitin Gadkari in Warangal on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 09, 2023 12:11 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Sunday, July 09, 2023
