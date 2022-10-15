BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces $400mn humanitarian aid for Ukraine, reports AFP
Oct 15, 2022 07:23 AM IST
Modi to address inaugural session of law conference All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries via video conference at 10.30am on Saturday. The two-day conference is being hosted by the law ministry in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
Oct 15, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Saudi Arabia has announced $400million humanitarian aid for war-gripped Ukraine, AFP reported on Saturday citing SPA news agency. This comes shortly after the US announced a $725million in fresh military aid package for the east European nation that has been fighting the Russian invasion since February this year.