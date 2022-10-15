Home / India News / BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces $400mn humanitarian aid for Ukraine, reports AFP
BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces $400mn humanitarian aid for Ukraine, reports AFP

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 07:23 AM IST

Breaking news October 15, 2022, updates:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2022 07:23 AM IST

    Modi to address inaugural session of law conference All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries via video conference at 10.30am on Saturday. The two-day conference is being hosted by the law ministry in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

  • Oct 15, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    Saudi Arabia announces $400mn humanitarian aid for Ukraine

    Saudi Arabia has announced $400million humanitarian aid for war-gripped Ukraine, AFP reported on Saturday citing SPA news agency. This comes shortly after the US announced a $725million in fresh military aid package for the east European nation that has been fighting the Russian invasion since February this year.

Topics
breaking news live update

Cong will want credit for Covid jab: Minister on Chidambaram's DBT claim

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 06:45 AM IST

After Chidambaram tweeted that both DBT and Aadhaar were launched during the UPA, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said one day the Congress will claim credit for Covid vaccine, Kartavya Path and the new Parliament building.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said it's ironic that Congress now wants to claim credit for Aadhaar and DBT. 

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces $400mn humanitarian aid for Ukraine

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 06:28 AM IST

Breaking news October 15, 2022, updates:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Kerala MLA facing assault & rape charges still absconding

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 05:25 AM IST

Both his mobile phones were switched off and they could not reach the Perumbavoor legislator so far, police said on Friday.

Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly (HT)

A week on, police still on lookout for body in suspected hate crime

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 12:16 AM IST

On October 9, the Patancheru police had registered a missing case based on the complaint of deceased’s parents.

Police said that once the body is traced, a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code will be registered. (Representational photo)

Over 2000 cattle died in Karnataka due to lumpy skin disease: State government

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water

CM Basavaraj Bommai has ordered releasing 13 crore for the treatment and vaccination of cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease (HT Archives)

Wholesale inflation at 10.7% in September

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Wholesale inflation as measured by the wholesale price index (WPI) grew 10.7% in September, lower than the 12.4% reading in August.

While wholesale price inflation might have peaked, it continues to be way above the comfort level. (ANI)

Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: Accused’s land to be dug to look for bodies, say cops

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 04:33 AM IST

An SIT official said that after sustained interrogation they suspect “more killings have taken place.”

Police and locals at the place where two women were allegedly murdered and buried, in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. (PTI)

7 bills adopted by T’gana assembly await guv nod

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST

According to a second official in the Raj Bhavan, the governor appears to have certain reservations over the constitution of the common recruitment board for making appointments in 15 state universities.

Of the eight, the governor gave her assent to only one bill – Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeking inclusion of some more items under the purview of GST as per a decision taken at a GST council meeting held by the Union finance ministry in June. (HT File Photo)

Brother of Indian stabbed 11 times in Australia gets visa, but airfare a problem

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 04:35 AM IST

Shubham’s uncle Rajkumar Garg appealed to the government to help the family meet the expenses in connection with the trip to Australia.

Shubham Garg from Kirawali town of Agra district landed in Australia on September 1 this year for higher studies in mechanical engineering on a scholarship (HT Photo)

BBMP to complete 5 key projects on priority ahead of ahead of Global Investors Meet

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 12:08 AM IST

The projects include Shivananda Circle to Race Course Junction Flyover, KG Road Tender Sure Road, Mohan Kumar Road from Mathikere Main Road Junction to Railway Parallel Road Junction development, Intermediate Ring Road from Domlur Flyover to Ejipura and Tender Sure on NR Road

Chief commissioner of the BBMP Tushar Girinath said that surveys were being carried out to clear over 500 encroachments (HT Archives)

Elephant killed after being hit by train in Kerala

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 04:38 AM IST

The forest officials said that they searched nearby areas to find out if more elephants were injured.

After the accident, the train continued its journey and loco pilots informed nearby stations about the mishap. (PTI)

Centre approves India’s 1st cable-cum-suspension bridge across Krishna river

india news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The two-storeyed cable bridge with four-lane carriageway across Krishna river was approved last week by the standing committee on finance for the Union ministry of road transport and national highways.

The information was shared by Union minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday evening. (HT)

India’s daily fuel consumption growing faster than global average: Puri

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:57 PM IST

India’s petroleum consumption is currently about 5 million barrels per day, which is growing at 3% — higher than the average global growth rate of around 1% — Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri was quoted as saying on Friday.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri with US energy industry delegates during executive round table organised by US India strategic partnership forum in Houston on Tuesday. (PTI)

Mann, Khattar fail to reach agreement on SYL canal row

india news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:56 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday failed to make any headway in the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute after the Punjab government asserted that it does not have “a single drop of water to share”

**EDS: SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO POSTED BY @BhagwantMann** Sabarkantha: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during a public meeting at Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_02_2022_000252B) (PTI)

Nearly 100 students fall ill due to 'gas leak' at school in Tamil Nadu: Report

india news
Updated on Oct 15, 2022 01:16 AM IST

Several of them developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms but none developed serious symptoms, he claimed.

Representational image
