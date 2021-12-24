Live
Breaking News: From Dec 25, night curfew to return in Uttar Pradesh
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 24, 2021 11:14 AM IST
UP govt reimposes night curfew
UP government announces reintroduction of Corona night curfew from the night of December 25. Curfew to be in effect from 11pm to 5am.
Dec 24, 2021 10:54 AM IST
No evidence of sacrilege in Kapurthala, says Punjab CM
In Kapurthala, where a man was lynched for alleged sacrilege, no evidence that sacrilege was done. Matter being probed, FIR to be amended: Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab CM
Dec 24, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Voting underway for Chandigarh civic polls
Voting underway for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.
Dec 24, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at factory in Kota
Fire breaks out at a chemical factory near City Mall in Rajasthan's Kota district. Five fire tenders at spot.
Dec 24, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Sensex slips 33.6 points to 57,281.68 in opening session, Nifty declines 5.90 points to 17,066.70.
Dec 24, 2021 09:26 AM IST
India sees 6650 new Covid-19 cases, 11% lower than yesterday
India records 6650 new Covid-19 cases, 7051 recoveries and 374 deaths. Total cases rise to 34, 772,626, including 34,215,977 discharges, 479,133 deaths and 77,516 active cases.
Dec 24, 2021 09:12 AM IST
1.16 million samples tested for Covid-19 on Dec 23: ICMR
A total of 669,809,816 samples tested up to December 23, of which 1,165,887 were tested on December 23: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Dec 24, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Beijing 2022: Japan not to send govt officials
Japan has 'no plans to send government officials' to Beijing Olympics, reports AFP citing govt officials.
Dec 24, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Rajiv Gandhi case convict Nalini to be released on parole today
Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to be released on a month-long parole today.
Dec 24, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Air quality deteriorates to 'severe' in Delhi
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category with overall AQI standing at 425: SAFAR-India
Dec 24, 2021 06:49 AM IST
US waives in-person interviews for non-immigrant visas
In-person interviews for H-1B and certain other types of non-immigrant visas have been waived off: State Department
Dec 24, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Italy bans New Year's Eve celebrations
As daily Covid-19 infections reach record high in Delhi, govt bans all public New Year's Eve celebrations and makes wearing masks, when outdoor, compulsory again.
Dec 24, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Biden bans imports from China's Xinjiang
US President Joe Biden signs law banning imports from China's Xinjiang and imposing sanctions on foreigners responsible for forced labour in the region: White House
Dec 24, 2021 05:48 AM IST
J&K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.
The pan masala manufacturer and the transporter were allegedly involved in transporting goods under the cover of fake invoices
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Medical experts and public health professionals advise caution over the fact that the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus shows frequent and an unusually high number of mutations.
Crowded Sarojini Nagar market amid rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, in New Delhi, on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021. (PTI / File Photo)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asks the tourism industry to follow all protocols
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 10:18 AM IST
A money-laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) dated October 7, 2013
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The state government had a target of sanctioning 11 lakh new houses in this fiscal year including beneficiaries listed under the permanent waiting list
File photo: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Aggravating the concerns is the approaching Christmas and holiday season when footfall is likely to go up, raising fears of public spots turning into Covid-19 hotspots.
People visit Juhu beach during the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, December 23, 2021. (Niharika Kulkarni / REUTERS)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(AFP Representational picture)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:06 AM IST
ASIGMA is a new generation, state-of-the-art, web-based application
Image for representation(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 10:48 AM IST
The civil aviation ministry has issued new rules for air travellers in the wake of a fresh surge in daily Covid-19 cases, including those due to the Omicron variant.
Representative image
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 09:25 AM IST
The day commemorates December 24, 1986, when the Consumer Protection Act received assent of the President of India.
This day was made to protect consumer’s rights and to make people aware about it.
Published on Dec 24, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Sunita Devi, who lost her job a day ago over an alleged violation of norms, said she has sought action against the parents of the students who refused to eat food cooked by her.
Parents of the children who refused to eat food made by Devi, refuted her allegation.(AFP | Representational image)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:48 AM IST
ByMohan Rajput , Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
In a memorandum to the Union civil aviation minister, ICCR and the musicians said the music played by most airlines across the globe is
Musicians and vocalists said that the idea would promote Indian classical music.(Unsplash | Representational image)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 03:58 AM IST
ByNeha Tripathi , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Omicron threat: The Allahabad high court judge said the government and Election Commission (EC) should prohibit public meetings, and if possible, consider deferring the elections expected to be held in February, by a month or two.
Omicron threat: The Allahabad high court judge’s request to the Election Commission comes just a day after chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra stressed that the commission is ready to hold elections in Goa and elsewhere despite the looming threat of another wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The results showed Congress candidates victorious in 174 wards, BJP in 89, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 6 while independent contestants won in 31 wards.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the results were expected and people have voted keeping in mind the government’s policies and schemes. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 01:26 AM IST