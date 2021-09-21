Home / India News / Breaking news: S Jaishankar meets UK foreign secretary Liz Truss
Breaking news: S Jaishankar meets UK foreign secretary Liz Truss

  • Breaking News Updates September 21, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:21 AM IST

  • SEP 21, 2021 07:21 AM IST

    EU ministers express ‘solidarity’ with France on submarine deal

  • SEP 21, 2021 06:39 AM IST

    S Jaishankar meets UK foreign secretary Liz Truss

    External Affairs minister S Jaishankar met UK foreign secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday to talk about the progress of Roadmap 2030, and other things. "Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest." Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. 

india news

Breaking news: S Jaishankar meets UK foreign secretary Liz Truss

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 06:39 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates September 21, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
On the second day of the visit, PM Modi will attend a series of meetings at the White House.
On the second day of the visit, PM Modi will attend a series of meetings at the White House.
india news

PM Modi to address UNGA, meet Biden, Harris in US

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 06:44 AM IST
According to people in US and Indian diplomatic circles, Modi will also meet one-on-one with five chief executives of top American companies on September 23.
BJP leader Uma Bharti sparked off a controversy with her remarks on bureaucrats. The BJP veteran later suggested that her remarks were misconstrued and apologised (PTI)
BJP leader Uma Bharti sparked off a controversy with her remarks on bureaucrats. The BJP veteran later suggested that her remarks were misconstrued and apologised (PTI)
india news

Row over BJP leader Uma Bharti’s remark on bureaucrats

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:34 AM IST
After a two-minute video, in which the leader was purportedly seen making the controversial remarks, went viral on social media on Monday, BJP leader Uma Bharti apologised for her comments.
CPM leader and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar said the question of political alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) or other parties in the 2023 assembly elections does not arise. “We don’t do politics only for votes,” Manik Sarkar said. (HT Photo/Sonu Mehta)
CPM leader and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar said the question of political alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) or other parties in the 2023 assembly elections does not arise. “We don’t do politics only for votes,” Manik Sarkar said. (HT Photo/Sonu Mehta)
india news

Rule of law is replaced by rule of jungle, says Tripura opposition leader Manik Sarkar

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Four-time Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, now in the opposition, said the Left Front accepted the verdict of the people in 2018 but people have started raising questions about performance of the ruling BJP government. He also ruled out an alliance with the TMC for now.
The court will also hear a clutch of petitions against the alternative housing scheme of the Haryana government for people evicted from Khori Gaon, an unauthorised settlement that encroached on 150 acres of the Aravalli forest.
The court will also hear a clutch of petitions against the alternative housing scheme of the Haryana government for people evicted from Khori Gaon, an unauthorised settlement that encroached on 150 acres of the Aravalli forest.
india news

Supreme Court seeks report over Aravalli encroachments

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • The court has scheduled a hearing in this regard on September 27 and directed the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) to present a chart of illegal properties.
The 2021 Global Innovation Index report by World Intellectual Property Organization was released on Monday. India improved two positions to move up to 46th spot. (Representational image)
The 2021 Global Innovation Index report by World Intellectual Property Organization was released on Monday. India improved two positions to move up to 46th spot. (Representational image)
india news

India jumps to 46th spot in 2021 Global Innovation Index

By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Switzerland topped the league table, followed by Sweden, the US and the UK, said the report by the World Intellectual Property Organization
The Supreme Court observed that it cannot take over governance and refused to entertain a plea seeking resumption of schools by a Class XII student from Delhi, Amar Prem Prakash. (REUTERS)
The Supreme Court observed that it cannot take over governance and refused to entertain a plea seeking resumption of schools by a Class XII student from Delhi, Amar Prem Prakash. (REUTERS)
india news

Supreme Court rejects Class XII student’s plea seeking resumption of schools, says cannot take over governance

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said the reopening of schools was dependent on several factors peculiar to each state that only governments could factor in before making a decision
Narendra Giri , the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad was found dead at Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on Monday. Uttar Pradesh police suspect suicide. (PTI)
Narendra Giri , the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad was found dead at Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on Monday. Uttar Pradesh police suspect suicide. (PTI)
india news

Top seer Narendra Giri found dead in Prayagraj, disciple detained

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 05:56 AM IST
A purported suicide note was found from the room and it named his disciple, Anand Giri, and two others as responsible for the extreme step, police said, adding Anand Giri was detained in Haridwar
The bench said the Constitution puts education in the concurrent list that empowers both the Centre and states to regulate it.(HT Photo)
The bench said the Constitution puts education in the concurrent list that empowers both the Centre and states to regulate it.(HT Photo)
india news

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking resumption of schools

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:02 AM IST
  • A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said the reopening of schools depended on several factors peculiar to each state that only governments could factor in before making a decision.
The Congress’s decision to name Channi, who belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community, assumes significance as poll-bound Punjab has a population of nearly 31.9% from the community.(PTI Photo)
The Congress’s decision to name Channi, who belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community, assumes significance as poll-bound Punjab has a population of nearly 31.9% from the community.(PTI Photo)
india news

Opposition terms Channi appointment ‘electoral gimmick’

Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:56 AM IST
  • Charanjit Singh Channi (58), the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, was sworn in on Monday, a day after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Happy to see economic recovery: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The Finance minister said, “I’m happy to see recovery; at this stage we want to have very positive signs from all segments so that mutually they create this thing called sentiment. If sentiment becomes positive, it creates a multiplier effect.”
Karnataka public works minister C C Patil was responding to a question raised by senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar during question hour in the assembly (HT Photo)
Karnataka public works minister C C Patil was responding to a question raised by senior Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar during question hour in the assembly (HT Photo)
india news

Patil: 99% of speed breakers on Karnataka highways unscientific

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Patil, in his written reply, said the 52-km highway has 33 authorized ‘raised pedestrian crossings’ and that 70 out of 84 road humps on NH 234 are unscientific in Karnataka.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Karnataka had arrived at the state assembly in a bullock cart in a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices. The Congress continued to protest by riding bicycles. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Karnataka had arrived at the state assembly in a bullock cart in a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices. The Congress continued to protest by riding bicycles. (PTI)
india news

Congress turns heat on BJP over petrol and diesel prices, demands tax cuts

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The protest is part of the Congress’s ongoing campaign to pressure the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, and other essential commodities that have added to the burden of the state’s population who are severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.
The move from Karnataka government comes at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP governance has been at the receiving end of criticism from right-wing and other groups over a video of a temple torn down in Nanjangud by Mysuru district authorities. (PTI)
The move from Karnataka government comes at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP governance has been at the receiving end of criticism from right-wing and other groups over a video of a temple torn down in Nanjangud by Mysuru district authorities. (PTI)
india news

Bill tabled by Karnataka government to protect religious structures from demolition

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka government discussed the plan to bring such a bill at a cabinet meeting on Monday, the minister said, requesting not to be named due to the ongoing monsoon session.
The accused is a native of Rajasthan and a case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act and Indian Penal Code, an official from the CCB department of Bengaluru police said. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
The accused is a native of Rajasthan and a case has been filed under the Official Secrets Act and Indian Penal Code, an official from the CCB department of Bengaluru police said. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
india news

Rajasthan man arrested by Bengaluru police on charges of spying

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:45 AM IST
“On information of military intelligence, CCB traced and arrested one accused who took photos of vital installations, defence establishments and shared them with foreign agencies,” Joint Commissioner of Police (CCB), Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil said in a statement on Monday.
