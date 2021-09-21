Breaking news: S Jaishankar meets UK foreign secretary Liz Truss
-
SEP 21, 2021 07:21 AM IST
EU ministers express ‘solidarity’ with France on submarine deal
-
SEP 21, 2021 06:39 AM IST
S Jaishankar meets UK foreign secretary Liz Truss
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar met UK foreign secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday to talk about the progress of Roadmap 2030, and other things. "Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest." Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
PM Modi to address UNGA, meet Biden, Harris in US
Row over BJP leader Uma Bharti’s remark on bureaucrats
Rule of law is replaced by rule of jungle, says Tripura opposition leader Manik Sarkar
Supreme Court seeks report over Aravalli encroachments
- The court has scheduled a hearing in this regard on September 27 and directed the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) to present a chart of illegal properties.
India jumps to 46th spot in 2021 Global Innovation Index
Supreme Court rejects Class XII student’s plea seeking resumption of schools, says cannot take over governance
Top seer Narendra Giri found dead in Prayagraj, disciple detained
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking resumption of schools
- A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said the reopening of schools depended on several factors peculiar to each state that only governments could factor in before making a decision.
Opposition terms Channi appointment ‘electoral gimmick’
- Charanjit Singh Channi (58), the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, was sworn in on Monday, a day after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab.