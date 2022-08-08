LIVE:North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meet amid zero Covid claim

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Aug 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
IMD warns of heavy rainfall, flash floods in central India, west coast
Heavy rainfall of more than 200mm is likely in the next 3-4 days over parts of central India and the west coast, which could lead to flash floods at several locations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. Read more
Aug 08, 2022 06:08 AM IST
North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meeting after zero Covid claim
North Korea will convene two key meetings, including one to review the country's anti-epidemic policy, in coming weeks, state media said on Monday, as it claimed that no new Covid-19 cases since late July.
According to police, the prime suspect was identified as Amardeep Singh, a web designer by profession, who studied till Class 12. The website he created offered over 5,000 jobs in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, for which each candidate had to fill a form and deposit ₹500.
Senior electrochemical scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has become the first woman director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, a consortium of 38 state-run research institutes across the country.
This is the third time the CID faced trouble carrying out the investigation since the arrest of Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal in West Bengal’s Howrah district.
Delhi has seen an increase of 85% in its subsidy expenditure between 2018-19 and 2020-21, from ₹1,699 crore in 2018-19 to ₹3,149 crore, the second highest among all provinces, an analysis of three-year data show.
A delegation of functionaries from the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an offshoot of the RSS, has urged President Droupadi Murmu to ensure the implementation of laws that safeguard the interests of tribal communities across India.
Hitting out at the BJP over the recent hooch tragedy in Botad and Ahmedabad districts in which 43 people have died so far, AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal said liquor is sold in the open despite the prohibition law in the state.
While Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel pointed at the loss of revenue to states due to the GST tax system which came into force in July 2017, his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, said state governments should not be pressurised to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).
Mobile internet services were suspended for five days on Saturday after a vehicle was reportedly set ablaze in Phougakchao Ikhai area of Bishnupur district by a group of unidentified persons. Hours after the incident, another vehicle was set on fire near Kangvai area of Churachandpur district.
The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday termed “unfortunate” and “shameful” chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s recent remark that incidents of murder after rape have increased ever since a law to hang the rape accused came into force.
State water resources minister Roshy Augustine said by raising one shutter, 50 cumecs of water will be discharged from the dam while adding that there was no need for people living downstream to worry about the release.