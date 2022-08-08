Home / India News / LIVE:North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meet amid zero Covid claim
Live

LIVE:North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meet amid zero Covid claim

Breaking news live updates August 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, flash floods in central India, west coast

    Heavy rainfall of more than 200mm is likely in the next 3-4 days over parts of central India and the west coast, which could lead to flash floods at several locations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. Read more

  • Aug 08, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meeting after zero Covid claim

    North Korea will convene two key meetings, including one to review the country's anti-epidemic policy, in coming weeks, state media said on Monday, as it claimed that no new Covid-19 cases since late July.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

As Ashok Gehlot Nirbhaya case remark sparks outrage,  aide cites ‘data’

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Ashok Gehlot was criticising the centre when he spoke of a law on death penalty to rape convicts. The comment sparked huge criticism 
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said: “... rapes are taking place and due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased.” (ANI file)(HT_PRINT)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said: “... rapes are taking place and due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased.” (ANI file)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story

LIVE:North Korea to convene parliament, anti-epidemic meet amid zero Covid claim

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Breaking news live updates August 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk

Web designer creates fake varsity site, held from Haryana; probe on

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 04:35 AM IST
  • According to police, the prime suspect was identified as Amardeep Singh, a web designer by profession, who studied till Class 12. The website he created offered over 5,000 jobs in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, for which each candidate had to fill a form and deposit 500.
Deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said in April-end this year, during social media monitoring, the IFSO, which primarily looks into cyber crimes, noticed the website “Vikramshila University” active on the Internet. (Stock Photo)
Deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said in April-end this year, during social media monitoring, the IFSO, which primarily looks into cyber crimes, noticed the website “Vikramshila University” active on the Internet. (Stock Photo)
ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

CSIR gets first woman director general in Kalaiselvi

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Senior electrochemical scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has become the first woman director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, a consortium of 38 state-run research institutes across the country.
Senior electrochemical scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi. (PTI)
Senior electrochemical scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story

Tamil Nadu seeks opinion from public as report backs ban on online gaming

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 02:45 AM IST
Any organisation with interest in the issue can make a separate representation to the authorities by sending their requests by August 9, an official statement said.
The general public can mail their feedback to homesec@tn.gov.in till August 12. A meeting of stakeholders will be held on August 11, the statement said.
The general public can mail their feedback to homesec@tn.gov.in till August 12. A meeting of stakeholders will be held on August 11, the statement said.
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story

Assam police guarding businessman, unable to quiz him: Bengal CID

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 02:10 AM IST
This is the third time the CID faced trouble carrying out the investigation since the arrest of Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal in West Bengal’s Howrah district.
The probe revealed that the trio flew to Guwahati on July 29 and returned to Kolkata on July 30, when the money was allegedly delivered to them in a hotel.(PTI)
The probe revealed that the trio flew to Guwahati on July 29 and returned to Kolkata on July 30, when the money was allegedly delivered to them in a hotel.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Close Story

27 states providing power subsidy, MP, Rajasthan and Karnataka top list

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 05:01 AM IST
Delhi has seen an increase of 85% in its subsidy expenditure between 2018-19 and 2020-21, from 1,699 crore in 2018-19 to 3,149 crore, the second highest among all provinces, an analysis of three-year data show.
India has been battling a severe coal crisis, resulting in critical stocks at domestic thermal power plants. (PTI)
India has been battling a severe coal crisis, resulting in critical stocks at domestic thermal power plants. (PTI)
BySweta Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story

Sangh members meet Murmu over laws on tribal welfare

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:38 AM IST
A delegation of functionaries from the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an offshoot of the RSS, has urged President Droupadi Murmu to ensure the implementation of laws that safeguard the interests of tribal communities across India.
President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Close Story

Gujarat polls: Cong has lost relevance, fight between AAP, BJP, says Kejriwal

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 02:17 AM IST
Hitting out at the BJP over the recent hooch tragedy in Botad and Ahmedabad districts in which 43 people have died so far, AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal said liquor is sold in the open despite the prohibition law in the state.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the elections later this year. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the elections later this year. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
Close Story

GST compensation, disaster fund states’ top demands at Niti Aayog meet

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 01:57 AM IST
  • While Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel pointed at the loss of revenue to states due to the GST tax system which came into force in July 2017, his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, said state governments should not be pressurised to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Sunday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Mobile net suspended in Manipur, Section 144 imposed in two districts

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 02:55 AM IST
Mobile internet services were suspended for five days on Saturday after a vehicle was reportedly set ablaze in Phougakchao Ikhai area of Bishnupur district by a group of unidentified persons. Hours after the incident, another vehicle was set on fire near Kangvai area of Churachandpur district.
The district administrations of Bishnupur and Churachandpur also imposed section 144 (prohibition of assembly of three or more persons) of Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) for a period of two months by issuing two separate orders.(BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
The district administrations of Bishnupur and Churachandpur also imposed section 144 (prohibition of assembly of three or more persons) of Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) for a period of two months by issuing two separate orders.(BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
BySobhapati Samom, Imphal
Close Story

Take prompt action to check disasters during monsoons: Kerala high court tells state government

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:27 AM IST
The state government told the court that there is a committee for monitoring the operations as per the rule curve of all major dams in the state.
The Kerala high court has said the state government has to “take proper and prompt action” to prevent disasters during monsoons and otherwise, and has initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) on its own to monitor flood relief activities in the state. (ANI)
The Kerala high court has said the state government has to “take proper and prompt action” to prevent disasters during monsoons and otherwise, and has initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) on its own to monitor flood relief activities in the state. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Close Story

Ashok Gehlot’s remark on rape cases fans row, BJP mounts attack

india news
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 02:22 AM IST
The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday termed “unfortunate” and “shameful” chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s recent remark that incidents of murder after rape have increased ever since a law to hang the rape accused came into force.
Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (ANI file)
Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (ANI file)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur
Close Story

Popular social media artist from Kerala arrested for raping college student

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:26 AM IST
The SHO of Thampanoor police station told PTI that the accused was arrested on Saturday and a magisterial court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody on the same day.
A popular social media artist has been arrested for allegedly raping a college student about a month ago in a lodge at Thampanoor area in Kerala’s state capital. (Representative Photo)
A popular social media artist has been arrested for allegedly raping a college student about a month ago in a lodge at Thampanoor area in Kerala’s state capital. (Representative Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Shutter of Cheruthoni dam opened in Kerala

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:26 AM IST
State water resources minister Roshy Augustine said by raising one shutter, 50 cumecs of water will be discharged from the dam while adding that there was no need for people living downstream to worry about the release.
One shutter of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir in Kerala was raised by 70 centimetres on Sunday to discharge excess water from the dam after the water level reached 2384.10 feet in the morning. (PTI)
One shutter of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir in Kerala was raised by 70 centimetres on Sunday to discharge excess water from the dam after the water level reached 2384.10 feet in the morning. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Idukki
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out