LIVE: No tax increase, no new taxation: FM Sitharaman after GST Council meet

Updated on Dec 17, 2022 04:00 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Dec 17, 2022 03:59 PM IST

    Prashant Kishore suggests Nitish Kumar to elect Tejashwi as CM, “No need to wait till 2025… ”

    No need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance RJD has biggest share, Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for 3yrs &public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance, said Prashant Kishore, reports ANI

  • Dec 17, 2022 03:39 PM IST

    No tax increase, no new taxation: FM Sitharaman after GST Council meet

    In this 48th GST Council Meeting, there hasn't been any tax increase on any item. No new taxation has been brought in. Everything that has been done is to issue clarifications where ambiguity of interpretations prevailed, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

  • Dec 17, 2022 03:35 PM IST

    Air raid alert announced across all of Ukraine: Report

    Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, local officials said, reports Reuters.

    "Please go to the shelters!" Kyiv city's military administration said on Telegram.

  • Dec 17, 2022 02:58 PM IST

    Not all offences criminal: GST Council 

    The GST Council on Saturday agreed to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold for launching prosecution to 2 crore, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.

  • Dec 17, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    GST Council lacked time to discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha: FM

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, GST Council could not discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha due to paucity of time.

  • Dec 17, 2022 02:44 PM IST

    FM Sitharaman briefs media on the outcomes of GST council meeting

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses Press Conference on the outcomes of the 48th GST Council meeting, at National Media Centre, New Delhi.

  • Dec 17, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    Amit Shah holds in-person meeting with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of Eastern Zonal Council meeting

    Union Home minister Amit Shah meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. (HT)
    Union Home minister Amit Shah meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. (HT)

    Amit Shah holds one on one meeting with Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the Eastern Zonal Council meeting. Meeting going on in Mamata Banerjee's chamber at state secretariat.

  • Dec 17, 2022 02:08 PM IST

    J&K: Property of an absconding LeT commander attached in Doda

    Property of an absconding LeT commander Abdul Rashid, who is operating from Pakistan/PoK, attached in Doda district. He was involved in a number of terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces and other terrorists incidents

  • Dec 17, 2022 12:58 PM IST

    CBI moves SC against bail to Anil Deshmukh

    CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC bail to ex Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case.

  • Dec 17, 2022 12:28 PM IST

    PM Modi to visit Meghalaya and Tripura tomorrow

    PM Modi will visit Meghalaya and Tripura on 18th December. In Shillong, PM will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council & will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong: Prime Minister's Office

    Then, PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in a public function in Shillong. He will then travel to Agartala and in a public function, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various key projects: Prime Minister's Office, reported ANI.

  • Dec 17, 2022 11:53 AM IST

    Home min chairs 25th meeting of Eastern Zonal Council, in Howrah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, in Howrah with the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, reported ANI.

  • Dec 17, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at Delhi's Phoenix Hospital

    Fire breaks out at Phoenix Hospital in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I; fire engines at the spot.

  • Dec 17, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    Delhi police arrest person for impersonating as HC judge

    The staff of PS Samaypur Badli of the outer-north district has arrested one Narendra Kr Agarwal for allegedly impersonating as a judge of Delhi High Court. Impersonating as judge, he visited the police station on inspection, also tried to extort money. Case registered, reported ANI.

  • Dec 17, 2022 07:56 AM IST

    Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increases CNG prices with effect from today

    Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increases CNG prices with effect from today. CNG now cost 79.56 per kg in Delhi while Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad. Rs.87.89 per kg in Gurugram, reported ANI.

  • Dec 17, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    YSRCP-TDP workers clash in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu, Section 144 imposed

    Clashes broke out between workers of the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the Idhemi Karma on Friday in Macherla in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, forcing the police to impose Section 144 in the town, news agency ANI reported. Read full story

  • Dec 17, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    Around 5000 tourists stranded in Peru due to protests against ex-Prez

    Around 5,000 tourists left stranded in Cusco, the gateway city to Machu Picchu, in Peru, due to protests against the ousting of ex-president Pedro Castillo, reports AFP citing a local mayor.

Kiren Rijiju on Saturday posted an undated photo and said the Yangste area is now fully secured.
Photo shared by Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Twitter
BJP holds nationwide protests against Pakistan on Saturday after Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto made a personal attack on PM Modi. (AFP)
He was addressing the 95th FICCI annual convention and general meeting.(ANI)
The BJP on Saturday asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to expel Rahul Gandhi from the party for his comments on the Indian Army.
All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishti.
An official statement said that the recognized initiatives, including Namami Gange, will now be eligible to receive UN support, funding or technical expertise.(HT File)
BJP supporters held placards while registering their anger against the Pakistani foreign minister.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
The Supreme Court passed the order on December 13 and communicated to Bilkis Bano's lawyer on Saturday. (File Photo)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian Army soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Saturday. (Source: @KirenRijiju)
Bombay High Court granted bail to ex Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case filed by the CBI. (ANI)
The GST Council began its 48th meeting virtually on Saturday. (iStockphoto)(MINT_PRINT)
Rescued school students from the bus.(HT photo)
The hut caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday. (Repreesntative Image)
