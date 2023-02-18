Home / India News / LIVE: Qatar lifts ban on import of frozen seafood from India
LIVE: Qatar lifts ban on import of frozen seafood from India

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 05:16 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, February 18, 2023:

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  Feb 18, 2023 05:13 AM IST

    Qatar lifts temporary ban on import  of frozen seafood from India

    Qatar lifted its temporary ban on the import of frozen seafood from India, paving the way for enhanced export and improved bilateral relations with the West Asian country. The ban was imposed in November 2022 ahead of FIFA World Cup following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from few consignments from India. Qatari authorities had informed India that ban was temporary and owing to lack of sufficient testing laboratories in their country.

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Bhiwani killings: Junaid went out to find a match for his niece, say kin

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 04:28 AM IST

The grisly deaths have sparked an outcry in the region and a political tussle, with police saying the deaths may be linked to incidents of cattle smuggling. But back at the village, a blanket of anger and sorrow shrouds the residents.

Bhiwani: Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana.(PTI)
Bhiwani: Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana.(PTI)
ByShiv Sunny
Elderly couple marry under Madhya Pradesh’s Kanyadan scheme, get 11,000

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:39 AM IST

A 65-year-old woman married her 75-year-old live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, becoming the oldest beneficiaries of the state government’s scheme that offers ₹11,000 monetary aid and gifts worth ₹34,000 to a poor woman on her marriage

The elderly couple, Bhagwandin (75) and Mohania (65) — both residents of Deori village —got married under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme, which was introduced for marriage of poor couples. (HT Photo)
The elderly couple, Bhagwandin (75) and Mohania (65) — both residents of Deori village —got married under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Scheme, which was introduced for marriage of poor couples. (HT Photo)
ByShruti Tomar
Refrain from making comments on religion, culture: Nadda to BJP MPs

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:16 AM IST

Nadda on Friday held a virtual interaction with BJP lawmakers and underlined the need to refrain from fostering narratives that could be perceived as polarising, said a party functionary.

BJP chief JP Nadda. (ANI)
BJP chief JP Nadda. (ANI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Maximum temperatures already at mid-March levels in 7 states

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 04:23 AM IST

A warmer February only means a higher probability of a warmer March – which can be more damaging to the wheat crop – and does not make this a foregone conclusion.

The average maximum temperature in the week ending February 16 for India was 27.52 degree Celsius. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
The average maximum temperature in the week ending February 16 for India was 27.52 degree Celsius. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
ByAbhishek Jha
BBC’s profits not in line with scale of operations: Income Tax dept

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:10 AM IST

CBDT added that Income Tax officials have found several discrepancies in the transfer pricing documentation of the BBC

Mumbai, Feb 14 (ANI): Media persons stand outside the BBC office where the survey is being conducted by Income Tax officials, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)
Mumbai, Feb 14 (ANI): Media persons stand outside the BBC office where the survey is being conducted by Income Tax officials, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)
ByHT Correspondent
Arunachal integral part of India, condemn China for aggression: US Senators introduce bipartisan resolution

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Washington: IIn a rare bipartisan signal of unequivocal support to India, three powerful US Senators introduced a resolution in the US Senate on Thursday that reaffirms the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an “integral part of India” and supports India’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity”, while condemning China for the “use of military force” to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other provocations

The resolution 'condemns' China's 'use of military force to change status quo' along LAC. (PTI)
The resolution ‘condemns’ China’s ‘use of military force to change status quo’ along LAC. (PTI)
ByPrashant Jha
Centre announces list of tech for carbon credits

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:55 AM IST

The list is actually a wishlist of areas where India would like to attract investments with the carbon credits generated from offsetting of carbon emissions through these technologies then shared with the investing country/company under the market mechanism.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. (PTI)
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Tripura records turnout of nearly 88% in elections

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 87

HT Image
HT Image
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Wheat crop robust, but likely early summer sounds alarm

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Wheat growers are worried about a repeat of last year’s disastrous early summer that shriveled crops, with temperatures rising steadily over northwestern plains, prompting top agricultural bodies to caution farmers.

A farmer ploughs a wheat field in Udhampur on Monday. (ANI)
A farmer ploughs a wheat field in Udhampur on Monday. (ANI)
ByZia Haq
Warmer than normal temperature in west, north India

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The Rhododendron , Uttarakhand’s state tree, bloomed in first week of February in most parts of north-western Himalayas, at least a month before it usually does

Children enjoying the Sunny Day at India Gate Lawn in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Children enjoying the Sunny Day at India Gate Lawn in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)
ByChetan Chauhan, New Delhi
NDRF teams return to Ghaziabad after rescue op in earthquake-hit Turkey

india news
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 04:26 AM IST

India announced ‘Operation Dost’ shortly after the quake hit and sent a team from the Indian Army to set up 60 Para Field Hospitals and NDRF for search and rescue operations, including relief and humanitarian assistance to the country.

The NDRF personnel rescued two people and recovered 85 bodies from the debris. (Sakib Ali/ HT)
The NDRF personnel rescued two people and recovered 85 bodies from the debris. (Sakib Ali/ HT)
ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Aldermen can’t vote in MCD mayoral polls: SC

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The verdict marks a major victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the December municipal polls

Presiding officer of MCD, Satya Sharma seen during the elections of Mayor, at Civic Centre in New Delhi, India, on February 6. (HT Photo/ File)
Presiding officer of MCD, Satya Sharma seen during the elections of Mayor, at Civic Centre in New Delhi, India, on February 6. (HT Photo/ File)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Shinde group is the real Shiv Sena, says poll body

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Thackeray said the EC order was “dangerous for democracy”, and that he would challenge it in the Supreme Court

MP Shrikant Shinde with other Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders and workers celebrates after the Election Commission of India recognised the party as real Shiv Sena, at party office Anand Ashram in Thane, on Friday. (PTI)
MP Shrikant Shinde with other Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders and workers celebrates after the Election Commission of India recognised the party as real Shiv Sena, at party office Anand Ashram in Thane, on Friday. (PTI)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Summer-like temperatures in spring set off alarm bells

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The warming seems to be as bad, if not worse, than the conditions in 2022, when much of India skipped spring season conditions to enter summer-like temperatures within days of the winter ending.

The spring heatwave last year led to at least 90 deaths across India and adjacent Pakistan, triggered a glacial lake burst in northern Pakistan, and led to forest fires in the hills of Uttarakhand.(HT photo)
The spring heatwave last year led to at least 90 deaths across India and adjacent Pakistan, triggered a glacial lake burst in northern Pakistan, and led to forest fires in the hills of Uttarakhand.(HT photo)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
