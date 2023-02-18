LIVE: Qatar lifts ban on import of frozen seafood from India
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 18, 2023 05:13 AM IST
Qatar lifts temporary ban on import of frozen seafood from India
Qatar lifted its temporary ban on the import of frozen seafood from India, paving the way for enhanced export and improved bilateral relations with the West Asian country. The ban was imposed in November 2022 ahead of FIFA World Cup following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from few consignments from India. Qatari authorities had informed India that ban was temporary and owing to lack of sufficient testing laboratories in their country.