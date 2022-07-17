Home / India News / Breaking: Andhra's Eluru remains cut-off due to floods, rescue ops on
Breaking: Andhra's Eluru remains cut-off due to floods, rescue ops on

  Breaking news today July 17, 2022:


Updated on Jul 17, 2022 07:27 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:27 AM IST

    Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, more showers predicted

  • Jul 17, 2022 07:03 AM IST

    Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway closed for traffic

    Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway closed near Khankra in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain in the area.

  • Jul 17, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    Wildfires rage in France and Spain as heatwaves sear Europe

    Wildfires raged in southwestern France and Spain on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to be evacuated from their homes as blistering summer temperatures put authorities on alert in parts of Europe.

    About 14,000 people had been evacuated from France's Gironde region by Saturday afternoon as more than 1,200 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a statement.

  • Jul 17, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    Karnataka to be malaria-free by 2025, says Health minister K Sudhakar

    Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025. The Health Minister said creating awareness among people is key to fighting malaria and other vector-borne diseases. Read more

  • Jul 17, 2022 05:59 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh rains: Eluru district still cut-off due to floods, Navy joins rescue operations

    The ferocious Godavari has left the lives of over two million people crippled in six districts of Andhra Pradesh as the flood flow crossed the 25.60 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday night, the highest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram after August 2006. Eluru is one of worst hit districts due to the flood caused by rains.

  Breaking news today July 17, 2022:


Shinzo Abe killing triggers VVIP security review in India

Hours after the former Japan PM's July 8 assassination, the Indian government held deliberations between senior officers in the MHA and central intelligence, and security forces on possible gaps in the VVIP security system, officials said.
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot from behind by a former maritime self-defence force member, Tetsuya Yamagami, when he was delivering a speech on a street in the city of Japan’s Nara on July 8. (Reuters)
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot from behind by a former maritime self-defence force member, Tetsuya Yamagami, when he was delivering a speech on a street in the city of Japan’s Nara on July 8. (Reuters)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh: Floods hit 2 million, Godavari level breaches 25L cusecs mark

On August 7, 2006, the flood discharge in the Godavari was 2,850,664 cusecs, largest after the one recorded on August 16, 1986 (3.506 million cusecs). As many as 628 villages, particularly the island villages called lankas, under 62 mandals in these districts of Andhra Pradesh were now hit by the massive deluge but no reprieve appeared in sight yet.
The water level in the Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam started signs of receding after reaching a record level of 71.30 ft in the early hours of Saturday. (HT Photo)
The water level in the Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam started signs of receding after reaching a record level of 71.30 ft in the early hours of Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Amaravati
Panneerselvam hospitalised with mild Covid symptoms

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of Covid-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday. (PTI)
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Kerala high court lets 15-year-old rape survivor to abort child

Kerala high court’s Justice V G Arun, while considering the plea of the 15-year-old girl, however, said, “If the baby is alive at birth, the hospital shall ensure that the baby is offered the best medical treatment.”
The Kerala high court has given permission to terminate a 24-week pregnancy of a minor rape survivor and directed constitution of a medical team for conducting the procedure. (Agencies)
The Kerala high court has given permission to terminate a 24-week pregnancy of a minor rape survivor and directed constitution of a medical team for conducting the procedure. (Agencies)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Karnataka withdraws order on photography, video recording in government offices

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the prohibitory order was not brought to his notice. “Our government has nothing to hide. Regardless of who says what, our government is functioning transparently. So, it was decided not to impose any curbs, and things should continue as they were before,” he said.
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew the order banning all kinds of photography and videography inside public offices by private individuals, under the direction of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, a day after a circular was issued on the matter. (PTI)
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew the order banning all kinds of photography and videography inside public offices by private individuals, under the direction of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, a day after a circular was issued on the matter. (PTI)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Full freedom given to CID to probe PSI recruitment scam, says Jnanendra

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been given full freedom to probe the case, even as police have sought permission from a court here to conduct a narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been given full freedom to probe the case (Agencies/Representative use)
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been given full freedom to probe the case (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Monkeypox: Kerala steps up vigil, holds talks with central committee

The minister said the health department is also observing those with chicken pox or similar symptoms in order to ensure that they do not have monkeypox. She said random samples would be tested to ascertain whether anyone else was infected.
The country’s first case of monkeypox in Kerala was confirmed on Thursday through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune. (Agencies)
The country’s first case of monkeypox in Kerala was confirmed on Thursday through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune. (Agencies)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Monsoon session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla holds all-party meet

Birla informed the leaders about preparations for the session, which will commence on Monday. He later said that leaders of all parties assured that they will cooperate in conducting the proceedings of the House with dignity.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives for an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives for an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:19 AM IST
PTI
20 arrested for trying to recite Hanuman Chalisa in Lucknow's Lulu Mall

A video purportedly showing some people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Right-wing outfits objected to people offering namaz inside the mall and sought permission from the authorities concerned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, which was declined.
Notices regarding the ban of religious prayers put up inside the atrium of LuLu Mall, a day after controversy broke out after a group of people allegedly offered namaz on the premises, in Lucknow on July 15. (PTI)
Notices regarding the ban of religious prayers put up inside the atrium of LuLu Mall, a day after controversy broke out after a group of people allegedly offered namaz on the premises, in Lucknow on July 15. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Plea in Delhi HC alleges ‘bias' against unmarried women in getting abortion

The court's order came while rejecting a plea by a 25-year-old unmarried woman seeking to undergo medical termination of pregnancy at 23 weeks and five days.
Delhi high court. (Archive)
Delhi high court. (Archive)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 04:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Email accounts of 11 Sebi officials hacked, FIR registered: Police

“As many as 34 emails were sent to various accounts from these official IDs,” a police officer said. Police suspect that the accused used the official SEBI accounts to steal some confidential information about the recipients of the emails.
Sebi has alleged that some unknown persons had allegedly hacked into the official email accounts of its 11 employees and sent 34 emails from them.
Sebi has alleged that some unknown persons had allegedly hacked into the official email accounts of its 11 employees and sent 34 emails from them.
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai
Tussle in Chhattisgarh Cong between TS Singh Deo and CM Bhupesh Baghel reignited

On Saturday, Singh Deo resigned from the panchayat and rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the Baghel cabinet. However, he will retain the other four ministries, including health.
TS Singh Deo (left) and Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo)
TS Singh Deo (left) and Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra
Prayagraj admin invokes NSA against accused in violence case

On June 11, Javed Mohammad was arrested for allegedly instigating violent protests in the city's Atala locality against derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal. His arrest came a day after the violence.
Authorities demolished the residence of activist Mohammad Javed, accused in Prayagraj violence, on June 12. (AP)
Authorities demolished the residence of activist Mohammad Javed, accused in Prayagraj violence, on June 12. (AP)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Work on to form database for cooperative sector: Amit Shah

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister made the remark while addressing national conference of Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) with an aim to prepare a roadmap for the revival of the sector.
Union minister Amit Shah addresses at the National Conference of ARDBs organised by the National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks Federation Ltd (NAFCARD), at NCUI Auditorium, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Union minister Amit Shah addresses at the National Conference of ARDBs organised by the National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks Federation Ltd (NAFCARD), at NCUI Auditorium, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi
