Live
BREAKING : Encounter breaks in Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam
Breaking news LIVE July 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Welcome to
live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. hindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 06, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Twitter moves Karnataka HC against legality of content takedown orders
Twitter has moved the Karnataka high court against the legality of the government’s content takedown orders. The move, which news agency Reuters first reported, comes after the Union electronics and information technology ministry warned it of penal action in case the tweets asked to be taken down last year in January and April were not blocked.
Details here
Jul 06, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Immune response triggered by Covid-19 infection can damage brain, finds study
Researchers from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) examined brain changes in nine people who died suddenly after contracting the virus.
Read more
Jul 06, 2022 05:27 AM IST
Encounter underway in Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam
“Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of Kulgam,” informs Jammu & Kashmir Police. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.
Subscribe to our best newsletters
Subscribed to newsletter successfully
Thank you for subscribing to our
Daily News Capsule newsletter.
BJP's Amit Malviya said while Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is full of ‘Hindu hating bigots’, Mahua Moitra's comment on Goddess Kaali has offended every devotee.
Suvendu Adhikari asked when the government would issue a lookout notice against Mahua Moitra for her comment against Goddess Kaali. (ANI )
Published on Jul 06, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Breaking news LIVE July 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 05:48 AM IST
A report published in local Myanmar media outlet Khit thit news agency said that the two were shot dead in Tamu town in north-west Myanmar bordering Manipur.
Two Indians shot dead in Myanmar near border: Report (Representative Image)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:52 AM IST
Stealing its name from the Urdu for rain, barsati was a tiny room with a large terrace that went on to spawn a bohemian Delhi civilisation. Holed up high in these airy bubbles, eclectic migrants from small towns came of age in style and sensibility.
Delhiwale: But it's not raining barsatis
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:44 AM IST
The suspect, Deepak Gulia (31), was allegedly involved in extortion and collecting protection money from industrialists, traders, betting operators, and liquor barons in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh after Jatheri’s arrest last year, said police.
Close aide of jailed gangster Kala Jatheri arrested: Police
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:36 AM IST
The audit reports were tabled by the government in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday.
CAG audit flags gaps in govt schemes(PTI)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:32 AM IST
The four men were arrested on July 3, two days after a kidnapping case was registered at the Patel Nagar police station on a complaint given by the boy’s father on July 1.
The four arrested men with the police on Tuesday.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:27 AM IST
The policy, seen by HT, says cab aggregators will have to apply for a licence to operate in Delhi, register their drivers with the government, and set up easily accessible customer care channels.
Aggregator fleets must make EV switch by April 2030: Govt policy (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Exercising her authority as chair of the House, deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla announced the constitution of the committee which will submit a report on the matter in the next 48 hours.
‘Delhi services dept evading MLAs’ questions’: Dy speaker forms panel (PTI)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:02 AM IST
On Monday, a crime branch team arrested 24-year-old Sangram Singh alias Shakti Gujjar with a countrymade pistol and two cartridges from south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh.
Crime branch foils 2 revenge killings; arrests three men (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:52 AM IST
The assembly resolution against CBI’s action came a day after a DTC officer, arrested last Wednesday in a bribery case of
₹91,000, claimed during his interrogation that Jha and Ahlawat wrote to him seeking transfers and postings for drivers in the public transport operator.
AAP slams ‘misuse of central agencies’(HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Referring to his recent visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal said nobody is speaking against the BJP misrule because they were afraid.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:01 AM IST
According to the police, bodies of Munna Lal (62) and his wife Raj Devi (55) with their throat slit were found in separate rooms on the ground floor of their residence on Tuesday morning.
The 20-year-old daughter of an elderly couple was on Tuesday arrested hours after their bodies were recovered from their house in the Barra area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 03:02 AM IST
The SIT submitted in court that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required for further investigation as they executed the crime in Mansa.
Sidhu Moosewala.
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 03:04 AM IST
Two persons were seen stabbing him repeatedly in the CCTV video of the hotel lobby, which has since gone viral on social media
Vastu exponent stabbed to death in Hubbali, two arrested: Police
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 01:41 AM IST