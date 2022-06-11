Breaking News: In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb to injuries in Jharkhand after clashes
Jun 11, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Zelensky didn't want to hear US intel info on Russia preparing to invade: Biden
US president Joe Biden on Friday made a starting revelation at a Democratic fundraiser in Washington amid the Ukraine war. The war-torn country's president - ahead of the Russia assault - did not want to hear that Moscow was preparing to invade, he said. Read More
Jun 11, 2022 08:11 AM IST
AIMIM's measured tweet after party MP demands death sentence for Nupur Sharma
All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday reiterated its demand for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s arrest and “timely trial” amid huge protests in multiple cities across the country. Read More
Jun 11, 2022 07:03 AM IST
1 terrorist gunned down in J&K
A terrorist of proscribed terror outfit has been killed in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday. The encounter is still in progress, the police added.
Jun 11, 2022 06:57 AM IST
In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb to injuries in Jharkhand after clashes
In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb to injuries in Jharkhand after clashes, news agency ANI reported.
Jun 11, 2022 06:26 AM IST
In Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls, 3 each for ruling coalition, BJP
After a late-night drama, union minister Piyush Goyal, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi, BJP's Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik got elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. Read More
Jun 11, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Congress slams Rajasthan charge, BJP wins 3 Karnataka seats in Rajya Sabha polls
Media baron Subhash Chandra, an independent candidate backed by the BJP, lost in Rajasthan to Congress’s Pramod Tiwari. Congress nominees Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala also won, as did the BJP’s pick, Ghanshyam Tiwari. Read More
