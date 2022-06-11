Home / India News / Breaking News: In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb to injuries in Jharkhand after clashes
Live

Breaking News: In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb to injuries in Jharkhand after clashes

  • Breaking news updates June 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 11, 2022 08:35 AM IST

    Zelensky didn't want to hear US intel info on Russia preparing to invade: Biden

    US president Joe Biden on Friday made a starting revelation at a Democratic fundraiser in Washington amid the Ukraine war. The war-torn country's president - ahead of the Russia assault - did not want to hear that Moscow was preparing to invade, he said. Read More

  • Jun 11, 2022 08:11 AM IST

    AIMIM's measured tweet after party MP demands death sentence for Nupur Sharma

    All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday reiterated its demand for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s arrest and “timely trial” amid huge protests in multiple cities across the country.  Read More

  • Jun 11, 2022 07:03 AM IST

    1 terrorist gunned down in J&K

    A terrorist of proscribed terror outfit has been killed in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday.  The encounter is still in progress, the police added.

  • Jun 11, 2022 06:57 AM IST

     In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb to injuries in Jharkhand after clashes

     In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb to injuries in Jharkhand after clashes, news agency ANI reported.

  • Jun 11, 2022 06:26 AM IST

    In Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls, 3 each for ruling coalition, BJP

    After a late-night drama, union minister Piyush Goyal, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi, BJP's Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik got elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. Read More

  • Jun 11, 2022 06:13 AM IST

    Congress slams Rajasthan charge, BJP wins 3 Karnataka seats in Rajya Sabha polls

    Media baron Subhash Chandra, an independent candidate backed by the BJP, lost in Rajasthan to Congress’s Pramod Tiwari. Congress nominees Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala also won, as did the BJP’s pick, Ghanshyam Tiwari. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

How BJP won 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha election result: The three BJP candidates in Maharahtra received more votes than what was required to win, diminishing the chances for the MVA’s fourth and the Shiv Sena’s second candidate
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis later tweeted that elections are not just for fighting, but winning (ANI)
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis later tweeted that elections are not just for fighting, but winning (ANI)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 08:28 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story
india news

'If Prophet Muhammad was...': Taslima Nasreen amid row over controversial remark

As several states on Friday witnessed protests over controversial remarks on the Prophet, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said the Prophet would have been shocked to see the 'madness if the Muslim fanatics'.
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen earlier said the Prophet is not above criticism.&nbsp;
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen earlier said the Prophet is not above criticism. 
Published on Jun 11, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

In violence over remarks against Prophet, 2 succumb in Jharkhand: Report

  • The protest against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal - for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet turned violent in Ranchi on Friday, leading to clashes between police and the protesters. Several vehicles were also vandalised.
Security personnel clash with protesters in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)
Security personnel clash with protesters in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 08:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Rajya Sabha polls give edge to BJP; Rajasthan face-saver for Congress: 10 points

Rajya Sabha polls: Fifty-seven members have been elected to the upper house in nearly a week. 
Rajya Sabha polls: Visuals from the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi when the Parliament is in session. (PTI File Photo)
Rajya Sabha polls: Visuals from the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi when the Parliament is in session. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

AIMIM's measured tweet after party MP demands death sentence for Nupur Sharma

  • Protests erupted in several Indian cities after Friday prayers over a now-suspended BJP leader's recent remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

LIVE: Congress slams Rajasthan charge, BJP wins 3 Karnataka seats

  • Breaking news updates June 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

In Maharashtra Rajya Sabha polls, 3 seats each for ruling coalition, BJP

  • The election result is being seen as a setback for the ruling coalition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi as Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar lost the poll in a close battle against the opposition party despite having more votes on paper.
BJP candidates Dhananjay Mahadik, Piyush Goyal, and Anil Bonde along with leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis outside Vidhan Bhavan.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo/File)
BJP candidates Dhananjay Mahadik, Piyush Goyal, and Anil Bonde along with leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis outside Vidhan Bhavan.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo/File)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByFaisal Malik, Mumbai
Close Story
india news

‘No conclusive evidence yet on SARS-CoV-2 origin’

The World Health Organization’s preliminary report to understand the origin of SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday said there is no new data that lends itself to the lab leak theory yet. 
File photo of Dr Raman Gangakhedkar.&nbsp;(ANI)
File photo of Dr Raman Gangakhedkar. (ANI)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Sena's charge on Rajya Sabha poll results: ‘BJP favoured by Election Commission'

Rajya Sabha polls: The ruling Maharashtra alliance was looking to win a majority of seats. 
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the law-and-order situation in the state will not be disturbed due to the activities of the MNS or its leaders. (HT PHOTO.)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the law-and-order situation in the state will not be disturbed due to the activities of the MNS or its leaders. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Embarrassment for Congress in Haryana Rajya Sabha polls after media baron's win

  • Haryana Rajya Sabha polls: The BJP won one seat and other seat went to media baron Kartikeya Sharma. 
HT Congress leader Ajay Maken addresses a press conference at AICC office in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO.)
HT Congress leader Ajay Maken addresses a press conference at AICC office in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 05:22 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Rajya Sabha polls: Maharashtra, Haryana results delayed over complaints

Rajya Sabha voting for six Upper House seats in Maharashtra and two in Haryana closed at 4pm but counting hadn’t begun till almost 1 am
Congress leaders after submitting a memorandum to the EC, in New Delhi on Friday. (Prateek Kumar)
Congress leaders after submitting a memorandum to the EC, in New Delhi on Friday. (Prateek Kumar)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Karnataka BJP wins 3 of 4 seats, Congress 1; Deve Gowda’s JD(S) draws a blank

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kannada actor Jaggesh and member of legislative council Lahar Singh Siroya – all from the BJP – were declared winners
The BJP’s victory was cemented when the Congress and JD (S) failed to forge a partnership for the Rajya Sabha polls.(ANI Photo)
The BJP’s victory was cemented when the Congress and JD (S) failed to forge a partnership for the Rajya Sabha polls.(ANI Photo)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna
Close Story
india news

Rajasthan Congress wins 3 seats; Gehlot calls it a ‘victory of democracy’

Political observers said Gehlot saw the Rajya polls as an opportunity to show the party high command that he was still in full control of the state.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulates Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari as he won the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulates Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari as he won the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini
Close Story
india news

Congress slams Rajasthan charge, BJP wins 3 Karnataka seats in Rajya Sabha polls

Media baron Subhash Chandra, an independent candidate backed by the BJP, lost in Rajasthan to Congress’s Pramod Tiwari. Congress nominees Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala also won, as did the BJP’s pick, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
A scene in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (PTI/TV Grab)
A scene in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (PTI/TV Grab)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 04:55 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji and Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Madras HC says custodial deaths reflect police ‘madness’

“Do you want bodies dumped on the roads where burial grounds are not available? It is unfortunate the court has to do the job of the government,” it observed.
The counsel for the government sought time to submit a status report on the matter. (HT Photo)
The counsel for the government sought time to submit a status report on the matter. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out