LIVE: ‘Looking forward to Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi,’ says UNGA chief

Jun 16, 2023 06:35 AM IST
  • Jun 16, 2023 06:35 AM IST

    Why BJP wants arrested TN minister to ‘change’ his name

    When (chief minister) MK Stalin was in the opposition party, he said in a public meeting in Karur district that Senthil Balaji had committed corruption, but now Senthil Balaji has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Stalin is protesting. When Senthil Balaji joined the DMK, he changed his (Senthil Balaji) name to mini Mahatma Gandhi: Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP chief

  • Jun 16, 2023 06:09 AM IST

    Truck-bus collision leaves 15 dead in Canada

    At least 15 people, including senior citizens, were killed, and 10 others injured, when a semi-trailer truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens, near Carberry in Canada's Manitobe, on Thursday.

  • Jun 16, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    UNGA President says ‘looking forward’ to Yoga Day celebrations

    Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th UNGA, says he is ‘looking forward’ to participate in the 9th annual Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi at the UNHQ Lawn next week (June 21).

breaking news

Cyclone Biparjoy: Power outages in Gujarat villages; trees uprooted. 10 updates

india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 06:15 AM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel over the phone and took stock of the situation.

Trees uprooted after heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy in Dwarka on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI )
ByAniruddha Dhar

india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Storm to reach Rajasthan; heavy rainfall expected

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: PM Narendra Modi had a conversation with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation after Biparjoy made landfall.

A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat on Thursday. (Reuters)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 06:38 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM Patel after cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ landfall

PM Modi sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in which he enquired about the situation after cyclone landfall. (File image)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 04:48 AM IST
PTI |

KCR says BRS will contest all seats in Maharashtra polls, rules out alliance

KCR said his party wants a qualitative change in the country and clarified that they are not interested in forming an alliance with other opposition parties.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks after inaugurating Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s office in Nagpur. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 04:52 AM IST
ByPradip Kumar Maitra

TN minister Balaji shifted to pvt hospital after HC order following arrest by ED

The High Court allowed the ED to constitute its own panel of doctors to examine the minister, also allowing them to visit him in the private hospital.

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was shifted to the private Kauvery hospital in Chennai from the Omandurar government hospital. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 04:53 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Congress govt set to undo APMC Act amendments

Karnataka govt to restore old provisions of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) Act, revoking changes made by previous BJP-government.

The previous government amended the APMC Act to align it with the Centre’s controversial farm laws, which faced strong opposition from farmers across multiple states and were eventually repealed. (File photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Khalistan leader who played key role in Indian mission attack dies

Officials who track PKEs in the UK said Khanda was most likely diagnosed with blood cancer and admitted in a hospital in Birmingham about 14-15 days ago

Pro-Khalistan supporter and Waris-Punjab-de Chief Amritpal Singh's handler Avtar Singh Khanda (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi

BRS unlikely to attend June 23 opposition party meeting

The Telangana assembly polls will take place in December along with those in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

K Chandrasekhar Rao has spelt out to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who is trying to put together a common opposition front, his party’s unwillingness to be part of an alliance that includes the Congress.(Facebook/KCR)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 05:01 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan

Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 94,000 evacuated, forces on standby in Gujarat

Experts and officials feared significant damage to infrastructure after cyclone Biparjoy battered Kutch and Saurashtra with winds as strong as 140k/hr.

A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat on Thursday. (Reuters)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 02:00 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, Maulik Pathak, New Delhi/ahmedabad

EC plans unit to tackle false info ahead of polls

According to an EC official, misinformation pertaining to the polls is becoming a growing challenge that needs to be tackled on priority

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are slated to go to the polls this year. (HT Archive)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 12:39 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj

Karnataka cabinet to repeal ‘anti-conversion law’ enacted by erstwhile BJP govt

The decision to repeal anti-conversion law comes as a response to mounting public pressure and concerns raised by various groups regarding its potential misuse.

HK Patil (Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 02:56 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Manipur unrest lingers; mob sets 2 houses afire

Manipur violence: A mob burnt down two houses as clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel in Imphal on Thursday.

Two houses were set ablaze in Imphal on Thursday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 06:17 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati

Air India pilot de-rostered for 6 months over friend’s entry inside cockpit

DGCA circular dated September 3, 2019 says, no person can enter the cockpit unless they are a crew member or an authorised person specified in the guidelines.

Captain Rahul Singh had allowed a helicopter pilot, who was travelling as a passenger, inside the cockpit of the Air India flight after it took off from Delhi on June 3. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 04:22 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi

Bonn agenda adopted but excludes item on mitigation and scaling up finance

Bonn, seen as a run-up to the COP28 meeting later this year in Dubai is important because it sets the tone and agenda for political negotiations.

Climate crisis activists protest in Bonn on Monday. (Reuters)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 06:34 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi
