LIVE: ‘Looking forward to Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi,’ says UNGA chief

- Jun 16, 2023 06:35 AM IST
Why BJP wants arrested TN minister to ‘change’ his name
When (chief minister) MK Stalin was in the opposition party, he said in a public meeting in Karur district that Senthil Balaji had committed corruption, but now Senthil Balaji has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Stalin is protesting. When Senthil Balaji joined the DMK, he changed his (Senthil Balaji) name to mini Mahatma Gandhi: Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP chief
- Jun 16, 2023 06:09 AM IST
Truck-bus collision leaves 15 dead in Canada
At least 15 people, including senior citizens, were killed, and 10 others injured, when a semi-trailer truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens, near Carberry in Canada's Manitobe, on Thursday.
- Jun 16, 2023 05:47 AM IST
UNGA President says ‘looking forward’ to Yoga Day celebrations
Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th UNGA, says he is ‘looking forward’ to participate in the 9th annual Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi at the UNHQ Lawn next week (June 21).